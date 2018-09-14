65 Women Who Knew Kavanaugh as a Teen Say He’s Always Treated Women With Respect

Chuck Grassley, the Republican Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has released a letter from 65 women who say they grew up with Brett Kavanaugh and can vouch for his good character. You can read the full text of the letter here.

Kavanaugh Is Already Under Fire For Alleged Sexual Misconduct in High School

Kavanaugh went to high school at Georgetown Prep, an all-boys school in Rockville, Maryland. Recently, a woman who knew him while he was in high school said that Kavanaugh had tried to sexually assault her when they were both at a party. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote about her case in a letter to California congresswoman Anna Eshoo. Eshoo passed along the letter to Senator Diane Feinstein. The allegations finally became public this week.

The anonymous woman said that she and Kavanaugh encountered each other at a party in the early 1980s, when they were both high school students. She said Kavanaugh held her down and tried to force himself on her; she also said that Kavanaugh and a friend of his turned up the music in the room they were in, so that nobody would her her screams. The woman managed to free herself from Kavanaugh. She says taht seeing his name in the newspapers reignited the pain and suffering she felt from the experience, even though it is decades in the past.

Now, 65 Women Have Come Forward to Vouch for Kavanaugh’s ‘Friendship, Character, and Integrity’

The letter to Chuck Grassley is signed by 65 women who say they knew him well from social activities when they were all teenagers living in the DC suburbs. The women write, “Almost all of us attended all-girls high schools in the area. We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years.”

They describe Kavanaugh as “a good person” who has always treated women with respect. The letter says,

“Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day.”

The letter adds, “The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not

lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person.”