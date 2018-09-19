Abraham Vargas Arrested After Fatal Collision Leaves Teen Dead

Abraham Vargas, 18, was arrested Tuesday after a serious car crash left a teenager dead. Vargas was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed, leaving 16-year-old Emily Vargas dead.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call about a crash around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Emily Vargas, who was a passenger in the Ford F-150 pickup truck that Abraham Vargas was driving, was transported to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Closed for serious collision: 24th Street & University Street, Use alt route. Airport traffic not affected. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Bhxfnhszlx — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) September 19, 2018

Vargas is accused of driving without a license and was booked into jail on one count of causing a fatal collision without a driver’s license, according to FOX10.

Vargas allegedly turned left in front of a Dodge Ram, causing the crash, FOX10 reports. Neither speed nor impairment is suspected.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect was related to the victim.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.