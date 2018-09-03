Is Albertson’s Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Labor Day 2018 arrives on Monday September 3, 2018. Because it’s a federal holiday, many people wonder if their local grocery store is open or closed.

In the case of Albertson’s, you will likely find the grocery stores operating regular hours but many of the pharmacies are closed on Labor Day, according to the chain’s website. There are more than 1,000 Albertson’s stores in more than 33 states throughout the United States. Most Albertson’s stores are open on most holidays, including Labor Day 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Stores Are Holding Regular Hours But the Pharmacies Are Not in Many Locations

Albertson’s stores are open on most holidays. Indeed, the stores typically only shut down on Easter Sunday and Christmas.

You can use the Albertson’s store locator page here to look up an Albertson’s store near you. The pages contain more specific hours and addresses by store location. It’s always a good idea to call your local store to check store hours.

The store locator page contains holiday hours in red. Many of the stores were reporting regular hours for Labor Day via the store locator page.

However, some of the Albertson’s pharmacies are closed on Labor Day, even when the stores are not. For example, the Albertson’s store in Tehachapi, California is open on Labor Day regular hours (6 a.m. to midnight in its case), but its pharmacy is closed. The same is true of an Albertson’s in Palm Springs, California, to provide another example. So don’t assume the pharmacy is open just because the store may be. The hours of Albertson’s stores can vary by location too. Some of the stores are open later than others.

The first Albertson’s store opened in 1939 in Boise, Idaho. “In 1939, Joe Albertson, a former Safeway district manager, took $5,000 he saved and $7,500 he borrowed from his wife’s Aunt Bertie, and partnered with L.S. Skaggs to open his first Albertsons store on 16th and State Streets in Boise, Idaho,” the chain’s website explains.

“Joe knew the keys of running a really great store, and it was all about working hard for the customers: give them the products they want, at a fair price, with lots of tender, loving care. Joe was innovative, too. He had one of the first in-store magazine racks in the country along with a scratch bakery and fresh ice cream made in store. He worked hard, seven days a week on his vision to build his company, and through his inspiring work ethic and tireless determination to run the best store, the first store thrived. Just two years later, he had opened two other stores in neighboring communities, and grew the fledgling company’s sales to over $1 million by the end of 1941.”

The History of Labor Day

Honoring those who work hard for the money everyday. Labor Day 2018. #laborday pic.twitter.com/o4OksmD6gI — Intensity Media (@intensitymedia) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.