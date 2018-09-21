Alexander Carballido: What You Need to Know

Alexander Carballido has been identified as the man shot by police after a dramatic shoot-out near Miami’s airport on Thursday night. The Miami Herald reported Friday that police sources had confirmed that Carballido, age 40, was being sought by authorities in connection. Authorities were in pursuit of Carballlido when he opened fire at them in the shoot-out that led to his death.

At around 8PM on Thursday night, a team of FBI agents and Miami police officers pursued Carballido, a fugutive wanted in connection with a possible hate crime, as he fled in the direction of Miami International Airport. When the authorities tried to stop Carballido, he opened fire on them with an assault rifle. You can watch video of the dramatic shoot-out here.

Police returned fire and Carballido was killed on the scene, at the intersection of NW Seventh Street and 72nd Avenue. Authorities said they recovered other weapons from his car afterwards.

Here’s what you need to know about Alexander Carballido:

Carballido Allegedly Robbed and Beat an Openly Gay Man & Said ‘All Gay Men Should Be Dead’

On Thursday, a 36 year old man who works as an Uber driver and a security guard told Miami police that Caraballido had targeted him for an attack. The victim told police that Caraballido had likely first noticed him shopping at the the XXX store on LeJeune Road by the airport. Caraballido got his phone number, possibly from another Uber driver, and called him to invite him on a date.

The victim said he gave Caraballido his address and invited him in. But once Caraballido got into the home, he pointed a gun at him forced the victim to undress. He then stole 500 dollars in cash and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. He also pistol-whipped the victim and said, “all gay men should be dead.”

Authorities said they were pursuing Carballido in connection with a hate crime.

Carballido Was a Felon Who Had Just Been Released From Jail in July

Carballido served nearly ten years in jail for a long list of charges including for carjacking and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Police described one incident in which he eluded arrest by pushing his girlfriend out of his car and then trying to run over a Miami police officer. He later crashed the car. During the same escape attempt, Caraballio used a machete to steal a woman’s car.

He was later arrested at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach.

Carballido Was Arrested in 2007 For Assaulting a Police Officer and Carjacking

Thursday night’s deadly shoot-out was not the first time that Carballido assaulted a police officer with a weapon.

Back in 2007, Carballido was arrested for a long list of charges, including assaulting a police officer with a firearm. He was also charged with willfully eluding law enforcement. And he was charged with carjacking and kidnapping.

The list of charges paints a picture of a dramatic getaway attempt. The Miami Herald reports that in 2007, Carballido was being pursued by police; he pushed his girlfriend out of her own car and tried to flee from police using that car. He tried to use the car to run over a police officer; later, he crashed the car.

The also used a machete to carjack a woman and escape police. But that attempt eventually failed,a nd he was arrested. In 2009, Carballido was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

Carballido Was Also Known as ‘Gordo,’ ‘Fat Boy,’ and ‘Jelly Roll’

According to Rapsheets.org, Carballido was known to his friends and associates by a number of nicknames. Most of the nicknames played on Carballido’s weight. He was called “Fat Boy,” “Jelly Roll” and “Gordo” (“gordo” means “fat” in Spanish).

Carballido was also sometimes known as Alex Diaz and as Angel Carballido.