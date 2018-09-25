Allison Hrabar’s GoFundMe Campaign: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Allison Hrabar is the State Department employee who lost her job after she was profiled in a video by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. Hrabar says that on September 24, when she showed up to work, security officers met her at the door and ordered her to pack up her belongings. She says that she is now out of work and needs help covering her living expenses until she finds a new job.

Hrabar started a GoFundMe campaign on September 25. the campaign has already surpassed its goal of seven thousand dollars.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hrabar Says She Was Fired in Retaliation for Protesting DHS Head Kirstjen Nielsen

Part one of a video of @mdc_dsa @DC_IWW and others shouting DHS Secretary Nielsen out of a restaurant. She doesn’t need to be kidnapping #immigrantchildren to deserve this treatment. Don’t give the regime a moment of rest. #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/B3RfraOk1E — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

Hrabar is a spokesperson for the DC branch of the Democratic Socialists of America. She was one of the people who organized the June 19 protest of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC.

Hrabar says that after that protest, the State Department took a close look at her activities and investigated whether she was complying with the Hatch Act. She says the office of the special counsel cleared her of any wrongdoing, and that her perfomance evaluations continued to be positive.

But Hrabar says that on September 18, she was told that her contract would not be renewed. She says her contract was set to expire on October 2, which should have been her last day. But she says that on September 24, she was ordered to pack up her belongings and leave.

2. Hrabar Told Project Veritas That She Couldn’t Really Get Fired

Hrabar, a paralegal at the Department of Justice, was featured in the second video in a series by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a series produced by James O’Keefe, the journalist who first came to national attention when he made an undercover video about Acorn.

Project Veritas spoke to Hrabar as she prepared for a Democratic Socialists of America protest in a DC church. You can watch the full video here. Hrabar said to Project Veritas, “what’s kind of lucky is at the DOJ, we can’t really be fired.”

After the video appeared, the Department of Justice announced it was investigating Hrabar’s activities.

3. Hrabar May Have Used Government Resources to Target a DC Lobbyist for Protest

Hrabar says that she was fired in retaliation for protesting against Kirstjen Nielsen. But in fact, she may have been fired for misusing government resources. Hrabar organized a protest in April on the home of a DC lobbyist named Jeremy Wiley. Wiley works as a lobbyist for the private prison company CoreCivic. You can read more about the protest here.

Hrabar said she found Jeremy Wiley’s home by running his license plate. Her colleague, Natarajan Subramanian, later confirmed that she most likely used her work Lexis-Nexus account to gather information about Jeremy Wiley; he said that Hrabar probably often used Lexis-Nexus and other work resources for her activities at the Democratic Socialists of America.

4. Hrabar Says She Wants to Use Her GoFundMe Money to ‘Fight Back’ After Losing Her Job

Hrabar initially said she was trying to earn $7,000 with her GoFundMe page. As of Tuesday afternoon, just five hours after Hrabar put up the page, it had already raised over $8,000.

Hrabar said she needed money to help pay her medical costs, which she said were very high. Without her job at the Justice Department, she no longer has medical insurance. And she said she needs money to pay her cost of living expenses while she looks for a new job. But she also said that she needs money to “cover the legal fees needed to fight back.”

It was not quite clear what Hrabar meant by fighting back — it’s not clear whether she wants to mount a legal challenge over being fired from the department of justice.

Hrabar says that if she has any money left over, she will donate it to the MDC DSA migrant justice legal fund.

5. Hrabar Is Getting a Lot of Angry Comments on Her GoFundMe Page

Hrabar’s GoFundMe page is trending, and it’s getting a lot of attention — both positive and negative attention. She has plenty of supporters donating money and pledging their emotional support. But she also has plenty of detractors who were angered by some of the comments she made on the Project Veritas video.

“Allison, your leadership skills are inspirational, and it’s clearly driving conservatives crazy that you already surpassed your fundraising goal :) Keep doing what you’re doing, we’re behind you every step of the way!” one supporter wrote.

Another person wrote, “You were fired because you did not do your job at work.”

One commenter called her a “grifter.” Another wrote, “Good luck finding your next job … may be try next door McDonalds.. they need folks.”

