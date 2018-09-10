Amber Guyger Arrested: See Dallas Cop’s Mugshot

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who authorities say shot and killed a well-liked businessman at his apartment, has been arrested by the Texas Rangers and is now accused of manslaughter.

A mugshot for Guyger was also released:

Guyger was arrested by the Texas Rangers in Kaufman County, Texas on the evening of September 9, 2018, and is being accused of manslaughter, jail records show.

Kaufman County Jail online records show that Guyger is in custody there. Her mugshot is also available on the public site. She is being held on $300,000 bail.

The news of Guyger’s arrest broke on the evening of September 9, 2018 after two days of confusion about whether Guyger, 30, would face charges in the bizarre shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, a Saint Lucian man who moved to America to attend a Christian college and later got a job in risk assessment for a prominent company in Dallas.

Dallas police had said previously that it’s believed Guyger mistakenly went to Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own, but that’s a story that has sparked outrage and disbelief on the Internet and also from Jean’s family. His family lawyer had said on Saturday that Guyger should be arrested swiftly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dallas Police Were Seeking a Manslaughter Warrant But the Texas Rangers, Who Took Over the Investigation, Waited Until Sunday

Amber Rene Guyger had not been subjected to arrest until the Sunday announcement from the Rangers that she was in custody and being accused of manslaughter. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall previously said that police had enough evidence to seek a warrant for manslaughter, but police revealed on Saturday that the Texas Rangers, who took over the investigation, were still investigating and wanted to wait on any warrant. That clearly changed on Sunday with the arrest. Online records show that Amber Guyger has long ties to Texas and is 30-years-old.

“When the Rangers arrived, the investigation was turned over to them and they made the decision to postpone pursuing a warrant, until they could follow up on information that they received from the interview with the officer,” Dallas police explained, without elaborating. “The Texas Rangers will take the appropriate time to review the vast amount of evidence and information secured by Dallas Police Department investigators. This will allow them to be thorough in their decision as to how to move forward.”

Police have not released many specifics of the shooting, although they did say previously that they were testing Guyger for drugs and alcohol. “On September 6, 2018 at about 9:59 p.m., an off duty Dallas Police officer called police dispatch and said she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar,” police wrote in a previous news release.

“Preliminary information suggests that the officer arrived home in full uniform after working a full shift. The officer reported to the responding officers that she entered the victim’s apartment believing that it was her own. At some point, the officer fired her weapon striking the victim. Responding officers administered aid to the victim, a 26-year-old male, at the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.”

Police said it wasn’t clear what interaction occurred between Jean and Guyger leading to the shooting.

