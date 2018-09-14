Animal Shelters Per Each State in Florence’s Path

As Hurricane Florence finally makes landfall, thousands of residents in the area have been preparing for Florence’s destruction by stocking up on water and emergency supplies, boarding up windows, and evacuating.
However, every time a major hurricane hits, those in the affected areas are also left scrambling to figure out what to do with their pets. Many hotels don’t allow evacuees fleeing a hurricane to bring their pets with them to hotels, so many are left with the incredibly difficult decision to abandon their pets while they flee or to ride out the storm with their furbabies by their side.
Many shelters have been preparing for Florence’s landfall by relocating pets in shelters in the projected path of the hurricane and moving them to shelters that aren’t expected to to be hit by the storm. Several shelters are also significantly lowering or waiving adoption fees altogether to help free up room for displaced pets even quicker. If you are in the market for a new pet, now is the perfect time to look into adopting a local shelter animal.
If you or a loved one had to leave a pet behind, had a pet run away during the storm, or are desperately trying to find shelter for your pet while you evacuate, there are several rescue organizations and shelters across each state in Florence’s path.
Below is a list of humane societies, shelters, rescue organizations and phone numbers, in each of the states in Florence’s path.
North Carolina
- AARF: Winston Salem, 1-336-768-7387
- Animal Control Experts LLC: Matthews, 1-704-391-0500
- Animalkind: Raleigh, 1-919-870-1660
- Arc Animal Rehabilitators of the Carolinas: Charlotte, 1-704-552-2329
- Asheville Humane Society: Asheville, 1-828-253-6807
- Avery County Humane Society: Newland, 1-828-733-6312
- Brother Wolf Animal Rescue: Asheville, 1-828-575-2411
- Cabarrus Pets Society: Concord, 1-704-786-7729
- Carteret County Humane Society: Newport, 1-252-247-7744
- Cat Angels Pet Adoption Inc: Cary, 1-919-463-9586
- Catman2 Shelter: Cullowhee, 1-828-293-0892
- Davie County Humane Society: Mocksville, 1-336-751-5214
- Doberman Rescue of the Triad: Greensboro, 1-336-621-3453
- Feline Hope Animal Shelter: Kitty Hawk, 1-252-255-3365
- Foothills Humane Society Inc: Columbus, 1-828-863-4444
- Friends for Animals: Morganton, 1-828-433-1115
- Golden Retreiver Rescue: Raleigh, 1-919-676-7144
- Guilford County Animal Shelter: Greensboro, 1-336-297-5020
- Hammer Jason DVM: Morrisville, 1-919-678-1410
- Humane Alliance Spay Neuter – Karla Brestle DVM: Asheville, 1-828-252-2079
- Humane Society: Winston Salem, 1-336-721-1303
- Humane Society Of Randolph: Asheboro, 1-336-629-7387
- Humane Society Of The Piedmont: Greensboro, 1-336-856-2225
- Johnston County Animal Protection: Smithfield, 1-919-989-7601
- Macon County Humane Society: Franklin, 1-828-524-4588
- New Hanover Humane Society Inc: Wilmington, 1-910-763-6692
- Parkway Fire & Rescue: Spruce Pine, 1-828-765-2117
- Paws Thrift Store: Morehead City, 1-252-247-3341
- Piedmont Wildlife Service: Mocksville, 1-336-480-6829
- Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue: Greensboro, 1-336-288-7006
- Red Wolf Coalition: Columbia, 1-252-796-5600
- Safe Haven for Cats: Raleigh, 1-919-872-1128
- Snowflake Animal Rescue: Raleigh, 1-919-990-2478
- Step by Step Care Inc: Greensboro, 1-336-378-0109
- Triangle Wildlife Removal: Raleigh, 1-919-795-2696
South Carolina
- Animal Protection League: Hopkins, 1-803-783-2119
- Cullen’s Archangel RescuE, Inc. (CARE): Swansea, 1-803-622-9813
- Foothills Golden Retriever: Greenville,1-864-234-9739
- Grand Strand Humane Society: Hilton Head Island, 1-843-918-4910
- Greenwood County Animal Shelter: Greenwood, 1-864-942-8558
- Humane Society: Greenville, 1-803-285-5683
- Humane Society Spay Neuter: Greenwood, 1-864-223-2498
- Humane Society-Mc Cormick: Myrtle Beach, 1-864-391-2349
- Humane Society-N Myrtle Beach: North Myrtle Beach, 1-843-249-4948
- Pets Inc Adopt-A-Pal: West Columbia,1-803-739-9333
- Project Pet: Columbia, 1-803-407-0991
- Richardson Rescue: Rock Hill, 1-803-684-6865
- Spartanburg Animal Shelter: Conway, 1-864-583-4805
There are several more rescues organizations and breed-specific rescues found here.
Virginia
- American Bird Conservancy: The Plains, 20198, 1-540-253-5780
- Animal Aid Society: Hampton, 23666, 1-757-865-0511
- Caring for Creatures: Palmyra, 22963, 1-434-842-2404
- Feline Foundation of Greater Washington Inc: Alexandria, 22301, 1-703-920-8665
- Feline Foundation-Greater WA: Arlington, 22202, 1-703-920-8665
- Hanover Humane Society: Ashland, 23005, 1-804-798-8248
- Heritage Humane Society: Williamsburg, 23185, 1-757-221-0150
- Humane Society Animal Shelter: Christiansburg, 24073, 1-540-382-1166
- Humane Society Of Fairfax County Inc: Reedville, 22539, 1-703-385-7387
- Humane Society of Warren County: Front Royal, 22630, 1-540-635-4734
- Humane Society Spca-Nelson: Lovingston, 1-434-263-7722
- League for Animal Protection: Fincastle, 1-540-473-3853
- Madison-Greene Humane Society: Mathews, 1-434-985-3203
- Orange County Animal Shelter: Orange, 1-540-672-1124
- Pet Assistance League: Stafford, 1-540-659-5018
- Rappahannock Animal Welfare League & Pet Registry: Covington, 1-540-937-3283
- Roanoke Valley SPCA: Roanoke, 1-540-344-4840
- Siamese Cat Rescue Center: Locust Dale, 1-540-672-6373
- SPCA Martinsville: Martinsville, 1-276-638-7297
- United Poultry Concerns: Machipongo, 1-757-678-7875
- Virgina Beach SPCA: Virginia Beach, 1-757-427-0070
- Virginia Wild Horse Rescue: Chantilly, 1-757-721-7786
- Wildlife Rescue League: Alexandria, 1-703-440-0800
Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C. & West Virginia
According to USA Today, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and West Virginia all have the potential to get large amounts of rainfall and some potential flooding. However, since none of these states are in Florence’s direct path, specific repercussions from Florence this far from landfall are still uncertain.
If you are in need of a humane society, shelter or rescue organization in any of the above states, you can find a list of all shelters here.
