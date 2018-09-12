Apple Event: Roundup of Products Announced

Apple just finished naming off its new products at this year’s “Gather Around” media event held each fall.

“Today we are going to tell you about two of our most personal products,” said Tim Cook, the Chief Executive Officer of Apple, as he kicked off the event.

Here is the line-up:

Apple Watch Series 4: “The Ultimate Guardian For Your Health”

The Apple Watch Series 4 announced today has a display that’s 30% larger and a more sophisticated speaker that now allows a user to give Siri commands.

According to the Financial Times, the series 4 watch can detect a fall before it happens and has a built-in ECG system to monitor your heart. According to Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, it’s the first ECG sensor available over-the-counter in a device.

Williams called the series 4 watch the “ultimate guardian for your health.” If your heart rate becomes irregular, your watch will notify you, and the technology used to monitor your hearth has been FDA approved.

Apple Watch Series 4 prices start at $399 for watches with GPS and jump to $499 for watches with cellular connection.

(Watch the above video to learn more about all the features included in the new Apple Watch.)

Apple Unveiled Three New Phones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max And iPhone XR

When it came time to unveil the new iPhones, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller took the stage. He opened by saying the iPhones have “new formulation of glass that is the most durable ever on a smartphone.”

iPhone XS and XS Max will be available for pre-order starting September 14th and will ship as early as September 21st.

“The 5.8in iPhone XS is the direct successor to last year’s iPhone X, while the Max model, which offers the same footprint as Apple’s previous 5.5in smartphones despite its larger 6.5in OLED display, essentially replaces Apple’s now-defunct Plus-branded models,” reported The Inquirer.

Other features for the iPhone XS and XS Max include:

-Super Retina resolution screens

-Face-ID Tech

-a dual 12MP camera setup (Smart HDR mode coming soon)

-the battery life on the XS will last 30 mins longer and the XS Max up to two hours

-both phones will have storage options of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

-both phones will be available in gold, silver and space grey

The iPhone XR “packs the same A12 Bionic CPU as the XS and XS Max” but does not have a dual-camera setup like the other phones. It has a single 12MP wide-angle lens in the back.

As for battery life, Apple has promised an hour and a half more than the iPhone 8 Plus. The XR will be available in all three storage options, but it’s color choices are broader than the XS and XS Max. You’ll be able to choose between white, black, blue, coral, red and yellow.

Apple says the point of the XR is to make the iPhone more accessible to all people.

iPhone XR helps us reach even more people with the latest iPhone innovations. It is packed with the newest technologies including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge, the latest TrueDepth camera with faster Face ID authentication, new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip with second generation Neural Engine and a 12-megapixel camera that takes advanced Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting photos, said Philip Schiller. The new iPhone XR has a gorgeous new aerospace-grade aluminum and glass enclosure that has IP67 protection from liquids and dust, long all-day battery life and comes in six beautiful finishes. iPhone XR makes it possible for even more people to have the great experience of the latest iPhone X technology, in beautiful new designs, at a more affordable price.

As for prices, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will start at $749, $999 and $1,099.

Pre-order here beginning September 14th.

(Watch the above video to learn more about all the features included in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.)