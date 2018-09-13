Hurricane Florence Atlanta GA: Weather Forecast & Track

With Hurricane Florence imperiling Georgia more than before, people living in Atlanta are wondering about the effect on them and their city.

What’s the extended weather forecast for Atlanta, Georgia as a result of Hurricane Florence? To what degree is Atlanta in the path of Hurricane Florence?

According to The National Weather Service, there is only a slight chance of thunderstorms in Atlanta’s extended weather forecast – for Wednesday night, Thursday, and Saturday. As of the evening of September 12, 2018, the NWS was not reporting tropical storm or hurricane conditions for Atlanta, GA. Here is the forecast:

The National Weather Service office in Peachtree, GA, which serves Atlanta, provided this hazardous weather outlook for the area on the evening of September 12, 2018:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. DAY ONE…Tonight…Isolated thunderstorms are possible over north and central Georgia through the overnight hours.

September 12th 5 PM Update from NHC: #Florence is a cat 3 hurricane tracking northwestward towards the U.S. East Coast. There remains a chance for eastern Georgia to observe tropical storm force winds and potentially heavy rainfall as the storm moves inland. #gawx pic.twitter.com/KzAUVZWO2M — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 12, 2018

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected over north and central Georgia on Thursday and are most likely during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northeast mountains on Friday, primarily in the afternoon.

The weather hazards for Saturday through Tuesday will greatly depend on the track of Hurricane Florence. Florence is a major Hurricane moving across the Atlantic and looks to make landfall on Friday somewhere along the Carolina coastline. After landfall, there is great uncertainty as to where Florence will go but there are increased indications that the remnants of Florence could affect at least portions of north and central Georgia late Saturday through Tuesday. The situation continues to be a watch and monitor, so please stay tuned to your local forecast.”

See radar imagery for Atlanta, Georgia here. See the hourly forecast for Atlanta.

#DYK City of Atlanta is providing shelter information throughout Atlanta for Hurricane Florence Evacuees? Check out all these useful links and there’s even a number you can text for emergency shelter locations! View details by clicking this link! https://t.co/BriCuI1qo2 — Atlanta 311 (@ATL311) September 13, 2018

According to a press release from his office, Georgia’s governor Gov. Nathan Deal “issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia.”

The #GOESEast satellite captured this close-up of the menacing eye of Category 4 #HurricaneFlorence this afternoon as the storm continues its trek toward the East Coast. Latest: https://t.co/AiRiNlrspa pic.twitter.com/eiTl40Qeyx — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 11, 2018

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas. GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”

Extended Weather Forecast for Atlanta, Georgia

There is a high to moderate risk of flash flooding from #Florence across eastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina on Friday. @NWSWPC is forecasting more than 20" of rain in some areas over the next week. https://t.co/krDhlpZ8LX pic.twitter.com/YhIH0JziC0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2018

Here is the detailed weather forecast for Atlanta, Georgia.

“Tonight (September 12, 2018)

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.”