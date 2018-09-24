Ben Jealous vs. Larry Hogan Debate: What Time & Channel Is the Debate Tonight Near Me?

Ben Jealous and Gov. Larry Hogan are debating tonight in their one and only debate for the Maryland governor’s race. Read on to learn all the details about how to watch the debate in your area and what time the debate broadcast begins.

The debate will be broadcast tonight, Monday, September 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The debate isn’t being aired live, however. It actually already happened at 11 a.m. Eastern, but it won’t be televised until 7 p.m. Eastern, The Baltimore Sun reported. Four journalists will ask the candidates questions, and the debate is scheduled to last an hour.

The debate will be aired on different television stations in Maryland and Washington, D.C. at 7 p.m. Eastern. Here’s a quick look at how you can watch it depending on where you live:

C-SPAN (We haven’t been able to confirm which C-SPAN channel and it’s not currently on the online schedule, but the Associated Press is reporting that C-SPAN will be carrying the debate. You might try C-SPAN 1 first.)

Maryland Public Television (MPT-HD)

WBAL-TV in Baltimore

WBAL-AM in Baltimore

WMDT-TV in Salisbury

WJLA-TVin Washington, D.C.

To find what channel a specific station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re seeking is on in your region.

If you’re not in Maryland or D.C., it looks like C-SPAN is going to be your best bet for watching the debate on TV. But you can also live stream the debate.

The debate was held at the Maryland Public Television studios in Owing Mills, Maryland. The panelists were from The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, and WMDT-TV. The moderator is Jeff Salkin of MPT.

The election is November 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also participate in early voting from Thursday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See a full list of precincts and polling locations here.

READ NEXT: Watch a live stream of the Larry Hogan-Ben Jealous debate right here.