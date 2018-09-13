Ben Selecman, Alan Jackson’s Son-in-Law, Dead at 28

Alan Jackson’s son-in-law, Ben Selecman, an assistant Davidson County DA in Nashville, died at the age of 28 in a boating accident in Florida. Selecman was married to the legendary country singer’s daughter, Mattie Jackson, 28. A post on Jackson’s website said that Selecman passed away on September 12. Davidson County DA Glenn Funk told the Tennessean, “He really was a rising star and I’m sick that we lost him, but I’m grateful for every day that he worked for us because he was great.” Funk added that his office was “thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.”

WSMV-TV’s Jimmy Carter reports that Selecman suffered his injuries more than a week before his death. Carter said that Selecman was injured “after falling from a boat dock in Florida.” Selecman’s funeral is planned for next week. The post on Jackson’s website announcing Selecman’s death said that the cause of death was “traumatic head injuries.” The incident occurred in West Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to Jackson’s family, Selecman is survived by his parents, Mark and Brenda, his brother, Cole Selecman and his wife, Morgan.

Tragically, Selecman Had Been Married for Less Than a Year

Tragically, Selecman and Mattie Jackson had been married less than a year. The couple was married in Franklin, Tennessee, in October 2017, according to Southern Bride. The couple met first at a friend’s wedding but then didn’t reconnect until two years later while Selecman worked as a clerk for a judge in Nashville. Jackson’s daughter only agreed to go out with the aspiring lawyer after three months of unrelenting asking. Mattie described Selecman’s proposal saying, “He pursued me until I finally saw the handsome, outgoing, Godly guy I needed. After deciding we were meant for forever, he took me on a picnic on the Old Historic Natchez Trace, where we enjoyed incredible wine, cheese, dancing and the most romantic proposal.” At their wedding, the couple’s first dance was to her father’s fist radio single, “Blue Blooded Woman and a Redneck Man.”

Selecman Was an Avid Outdoorsman

Posts on Selecman’s Facebook page indicate that he was a keen outdoorsman. Selecman was a graduate of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and also attended the University of Tennessee. He was from Knoxville but was living in Nashville at the time of his death. In his “About” section, Selecman writes “FIJI Hunting.” Selecman and Jackson spent their honeymoon in South Africa and Seychelles. During their time in South Africa, Jackson said she went on “12-hour day” hunting safaris with her husband.

Until June 2018, Mattie Jackson Had Been Operating a Restaurant in Nashville

Mattie Denise Jackson is Alan Jackson’s eldest daughter, the singer has two other young children, Alexandra, born in August 1993, and Dani Grace, born in August 1997. Jackson has been married to his high school sweetheart, Denise Jackson, since December 1979. Up until June 2018, Mattie ran the restaurant Salt & Vine restaurant in the Sylvan Heights neighborhood of Nashville. An Instagram post announcing the restaurant’s closure said, “It’s been an equally joyful and rewarding road, we can’t thank you all enough for your on-going support of Salt & Vine and for being a beacon for us over the past 2 years. For that, we are truly grateful.”

In January 2012, Jackson sold his Jupiter, Florida, mansion for around $15 million dollars. The house included the contents, one of which was an autographed guitar from Jackson. On his official website, Jackson said that he due to perform in Charleston on September 14 and Charlotte on September 15.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side