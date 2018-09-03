Is Best Buy Open on Labor Day 2018? Deals & Hours

Labor Day 2018 arrives on Monday, September 3, 2018. Since it’s a national holiday, some people may wonder whether stores like Best Buy are open or closed and what their hours are if they are open.

The answer is that most Best Buy stores are open on Labor Day. In fact, because many people try to take advantage of Labor Day deals for appliances and electronics on the holiday, as it’s actually becoming a shopping day, the holiday is a big sales opportunity for Best Buy. In fact, as a result, Best Buy is prominently promoting the Labor Day holiday and the retailer is advertising 40 percent off in some deals. Best Buy’s Labor Day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 3.

Best Buy’s website even declares that Labor Day is a “good day to stop.”

Here’s what you need to know:

You Can Find Discounted Electronics & Other Items at Best Buy on Labor Day

People might not think of Labor Day as a big shopping deal day along the lines of Black Friday. However, there are some good appliance and electronics deals out there on Labor Day too, and some of them are being offered by Best Buy. You can find the Best Buy Labor Day deals page here.

From speakers to wireless ear buds, you can find numerous Labor Day deals at Best Buy. Here’s a round-up of some of the best deals.

You can search for individual store hours using the Best Buy store locator search online. Some store hours may vary. Many Best Buy locations open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. That is also true on Labor Day 2018. The store locator search shows that many stores are open regular hours on September 3, 2018. The store locator page also displays the address and phone number for a Best Buy store near you.

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out or shopping for electronics. There was a deeper meaning historically, and the holiday has its roots in poor working conditions. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.