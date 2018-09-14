Reports of ‘Bodies Floating’ Surface as Florence Hits New Bern, NC

As Hurricane Florence continues to dump rain on the coast of the Carolinas, reports that there have been bodies floating in floodwaters in New Bern, North Carolina, have surfaced on social media. In the early morning hours on Friday, September 14, several people started tweeting about the conditions in New Bern.

There have been several people tweeting about dead bodies floating down the street, not unlike the reports that came out after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

“I don’t think I was prepared to hear a # CajunNavy Dispatcher relay a call for help where bodies are floating past the hotel full of people needing rescue,” one Twitter user wrote. Other people reported that there were bodies floating inside a DoubleTree Hotel in the area.

So far, officials in the area have neither confirmed nor denied those reports. There also hasn’t been any photos or videos showing anything graphic of this nature.

According to CBS News, New Bern, North Carolina, was one of the hardest hit areas in this storm. A 10-foot storm surge flooded the city leaving about 150 people needing to be rescued. A mandatory evacuation order in New Bern was issued earlier this week. However, several residents who chose to stay have been stranded.

“Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” read an early morning tweet from the city of New Bern official Twitter account.

Social media users have been using platforms like Twitter and Facebook to tweet out their addresses in hopes of being rescued.

“New Bern residents told how people were forced to climb onto their roofs or into their attics because the water was so high inside their homes. Those who were trapped on their roofs were in the dark and being battered by heavy rain and 60mph winds as they waited to be rescued by boat,” the Mirror reported.