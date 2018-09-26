Brett Kavanaugh & Beach Week: What People Are Saying About It

Brett Kavanaugh’s high school years have come under intense scrutiny in the wake of three sexual assault allegations that have been laid against him in recent weeks, two of which allegedly occurred during his time at Georgetown Prep.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of the claims made against him, including the most recent one made by Julie Swetnick. Swetnick, who is repped by lawyer Michael Avenatti, has claimed that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were involved in a drugging and sexual assaulting scheme during “beach week,” a particular week in June for students in the D.C. area.

In Kavanaugh’s high school calendars, he has a week marked out for “beach week.” Here’s what you need to know.

Swetnick Claims Kavanaugh Was a Complicit Participant in a Drugging & Gang Raping Strategy During ‘Beach Week’

In an affadavit released to the public by Avenatti on Wednesday morning, Swetnick claims that she was a witness to “efforts” by both Kavanaugh and Judge during beach week to get young women “inebriated and disoriented”, and that girls would then be corralled to a side room where they would then be “gang raped” by a “train” of high school boys.

The affadavit reads, “I observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing in order to expose body parts. I likewise observed him be verbally abusive toward girls by making crude sexual comments to them that were designed to humiliate and embarrass them. I often witnessed Brett Kavanaugh speak in a demeaning manner about girls in general as well as specific girls by name.”

Swetnick specifically references incidents during the years of 1981 and 1982 (presumably two “beach week” trips) where she became aware of efforts by Kavanaugh, Judge, and others to “spike punch” at these beach week parties.

Swetnick further alleges that she was eventually a victim of one of these “gang rapes” in the summer of 1982. Though she doesn’t accuse Judge or Kavanaugh of explicitly raping her, she does accuse both of them of being “present” during the event.

‘Beach Week’ Occurred Every June in Ocean City, Maryland

Regrettably, I am available to answer your questions about Beach Week. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) September 26, 2018

According to Swetnick’s affadavit, beach week occurred in Ocean City, Maryland. In the wake of her allegations, several journalists such as Lizzie O’Leary have confirmed that beach week is a common event for students in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area, where high school students go to the “beach” for a week and have parties.

O’Leary wrote in a tweet that beach week mostly occurred during junior and senior year, but that younger students often attended as well, adding, “Someone’s mom (?) was our chaperone (?).”

