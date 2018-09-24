The Latest Kavanaugh Confirmation Odds [September 24]

Brett Kavanaugh’s likelihood of being confirmed to the Supreme Court remained extremely high throughout the summer months and even through his confirmation hearings, despite his enduring several controversies related to lying under oath.

However, in the past few days his confirmation odds have taken a tumble on prediction markets like PredictIt, which now reflect a less than 50% likelihood of Kavanaugh being appointed.

Here’s what you need to know.

Various Political Prediction Markets Reflected a Nosedive for Confirmation Odds on Sunday

Betting sites say Kavanaugh is toast: https://t.co/uNWQ1S00HM — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) September 18, 2018

The online prediction market PredictIt gives Kavanaugh only about a 3 in 10 chance of being confirmed , in light of allegations made by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh who told the New Yorker Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and forced her to touch his penis.

Stock in the market for Kavanaugh receiving 49 or fewer votes — meaning that his nomination would fail — skyrocked Sunday in light of Ramirez’s allegation.