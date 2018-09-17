Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Years: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, recently stepped out to confirm that she was the one who wrote a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo about an alleged traumatic encounter with Kavanaugh in high school.

Ford maintains that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to forcibly remove her clothes in a bedroom at a party during high school, and that he even put a hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

In an updated statement, Kavanaugh said of Ford’s accusations: “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Kavanaugh and Ford both attended single-sex private schools within seven miles of each other in the early 1980s. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Kavanaugh Attended Georgetown Prep, an All-Boys Boarding School, from 1979-1983

So I attended public high school in Bethesda around the same time (a few years earlier); within a few miles of Holton Arms, Landon, and Georgetown Prep. I can attest that these types of parties and behavior (particularly by varsity athletes) were not rare. https://t.co/Wagk3CEMRP — julie rovner (@jrovner) September 17, 2018

Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep for high school, a boarding school of just under 500 students. It’s a rigorous school, academically, with the average SAT score being 1386 (out of 1600).

It sits on 93 acres of land, which include the following, according to its site: “collegiate-level facilities and includes a basketball arena, four full-size practice courts, a 200-meter indoor track, a double-ring wrestling room, a fitness center, and a state of the art pool with a diving well. The construction of the Hanley Center enabled Georgetown Prep in 2010 to convert its former gymnasium into a first-rate learning facility, the George Center, which includes a magnificent library, eight classrooms, a recording studio, a student union, several offices, and the Boardroom.”

Kavanaugh graduated from Georgetown Prep in 1983.

2. Georgetown Prep Costs up to $60,000 a Year & Has Its Own Golf Course & Recording Studio

3. Several Notable Politicians Have Attended Georgetown Prep, Including Mark Judge & Neil Gorsuch

"I grew up in a city plagued by gun and gang and drug violence." Kavanaugh's high school, Georgetown Prep, literally has an on-campus golf course. pic.twitter.com/0mDur3ecLD — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh graduated from Georgetown Prep in 1983. He and Gorsuch were actually at the school at the same time, Kavanaugh being two grades ahead of Gorsuch. Other graduates of Georgetown prep include four current or former ambassadors and two sitting congressmen, according to The Washington Post.

Georgetown Prep was founded in 1789 alongside Georgetown University, and has a Jesuit-based educational foundation.

4. Kavanaugh Has Claimed That Georgetown Prep Taught Him to Live the Creed of ‘Men for Others’

Mark Judge's Georgetown Prep yearbook quote: "Certain women should be struck regularly…like gongs." (via @riotwomennn) pic.twitter.com/00nuXwjM6l — Amee KavaNOPE Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 17, 2018

During his opening remarks as a Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh noted that Georgetown Prep inspired his life motto. He said,

“The motto of my Jesuit high school was ‘Men for others.’‌ I’ve tried to live that creed. I’ve spent my career in public service from the executive branch in the White House to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. I’ve served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend.”

The president of Georgetown Prep Rev. James R. Van Dyke, has publicly congratulated Kavanaugh on his nomination, writing in a statement on the school website, “He is a proud Prep alumnus and holds the school in the highest regard. Judge Kavanaugh has Georgetown Prep’s prayers and support as he faces the confirmation process.”

The school has not yet commented on the potential allegations against Kavanaugh.

5. Both Mark Judge & Brett Kavanaugh Mention ‘100 Kegs or Bust’ in Their Georgetown Prep Yearbook Pages

In his 1997 memoir, “Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk,” Mark Judge explained the meaning of “100 Kegs Or Bust,” a reference he and classmate Kavanaugh made on their Georgetown Prep yearbook pages 14 years earlier. pic.twitter.com/sWyZjOQ5T3 — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 17, 2018

Both Judge and Kavanaugh have vehemently denied the accusations set forth by Ford. Judge and Kavanaugh were close friends at Georgetown Prep, and even have a shared inside joke printed in their Georgetown Prep yearbook pages. In his memoir (as seen above), Judge explained the meaning of “100 Kegs or Bust”:

“It was Sunday morning, and the night before we had polished off keg number sixty-two. For the past four months, we had thrown parties every weekend as well as after school, and had even snuck a keg into the parking lot during the basketball game. We were going to be graduating in May, and now that football was over, we had one objective: 100 kegs.”

Judge continued, “I had reached the point where once I had the first beer, I found it impossible to stop until I was completely annihilated.”

Judge has since said of Ford’s accusation that it’s completely false. To The Weekly Standard, he said, “I can recall a lot of rough-housing with guys. It was an all-boys school, we would rough-house with each other. I don’t remember any of that stuff going on with girls.”

