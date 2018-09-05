Brett Kavanaugh’s Religion: What Are His Beliefs?

Brett Kavanaugh is being questioned during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. He’s President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy. Many are wondering about Brett Kavanaugh’s religion and his faith. Could his beliefs affect his decisions as a Supreme Court Justice? Read on to learn what we know about Kavanaugh’s beliefs.

Brett Kavanaugh is Catholic. He’s a lector at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, his Washington D.C. church, Religion News reported, and he attended the Catholic Georgetown Preparatory School.

He spends quite a bit of time volunteering in areas related to his faith. He has tutored at a Catholic private school in D.C. called the Washington Jesuit Academy. He also helps serve meals to the homeless with his church, USA Today reported. This includes volunteering for St. Maria’s Meals program at Catholic Charities.

Kavanaugh is also a coach on his daughters’ basketball teams with the Catholic Youth Organization, USA Today noted.

Religion News noted that Kavanaugh has made a number of rulings that are important to religious conservatives. This includes opposing the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate, stating that it would “substantially burden the religious organizations’ exercise of religion.” However, some of his abortion-related rulings are less conservative than some would want. In 2011, he did not agree with a man’s argument that he had a First Amendment right to protest then-President Barack Obama’s position on abortion by writing chalk messages on the sidewalk in front of the White House. Kavanaugh wrote: “No one has a First Amendment right to deface government property.”

In 2010, he said that language such as “so help me God” in presidential inaugurations doesn’t violate the establishment clause because inaugural prayers are “traditionally inclusive and largely non-sectarian.”

In an opinion written for National Review, Jay Lefkowitz wrote about working with Kavanaugh on a pro bono case in the past, and how Kavanaugh is committed to protecting freedom of religion for people of all faiths.