LOOK: Brett Kavanaugh’s Opening Statement Released Ahead of Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s opening remarks were released by the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Kavanaugh will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to answer charges he sexually abused a woman while he was in high school.

In the statement, Kavanaugh reiterates his denial of Christine Blasey Ford’s claims that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

“There has been a frenzy to come up with something—anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious—that will block a vote on my nomination,” Kavanaugh wrote. “There are last-minute smears, pure and simple. They debase our public discourse. And the consequences extend beyond any one nomination. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination—if allowed to succeed—will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.”

Kavanaugh denied ever assaulting anyone but also stated he was not “questioning” Ford’s claim. He doesn’t deny that she “may have been sexually assaulted,” but he repeatedly claims he is innocent.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr. Ford,” Kavanaugh said. “I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr. Ford. I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge.”

You can read the full text of his statement below: