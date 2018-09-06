Burt Reynolds Death: Remembering Late Star’s Best Quotes

Burt Reynolds, who died on September 6, 2018 at the age of 82, left behind many memorable quotes over the years. They had to do with marriage, relationships, football, acting, and many other things – even Texans.

The legendary screen actor was married twice, once to actress Judy Carne and once to actress Loni Anderson. Over the years, he starred in many iconic movies, such as 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit and 1997’s Boogie Nights. Reynolds died after being rushed to a hospital for cardiac arrest. He left behind one son, Quinton, whom he adopted with Anderson.

His family released this statement about Burt Reynolds’ death:

Burt Reynolds' family releases a statement on the actor's death: https://t.co/BjVqqaJzJK pic.twitter.com/tF28fTLNpr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 6, 2018

In 2018, in one of his last published interviews, Reynolds told The New York Times, “I don’t know why I think this, but maybe I’ve got my best work ahead. Maybe I’ll be putting my teeth in the glass, and maybe it will be a very different kind of role, but I want to do something where I’m not driving a car or a truck, where it’s real. Something that people wouldn’t expect me to do. Probably a man in search of himself. But we’re always searching for ourselves anyway.”

Here are some of Burt Reynolds’ most memorable quotes:

On Marriage & Women

Burt Reynolds did not have a very successful romantic track record when it came to marriage or relationships. In addition to Carne and Anderson, he dated other famous actresses, such as Dinah Shore and Sally Field. Some of his best quotes deal with relationships.

“Marriage is about the most expensive way for the average man to get laundry done,” Reynolds once said.

He also said: “Women are my drugs and alcohol. When I’m involved with one woman, I’m involved with one woman. Period. But between romances, I am carnivorous.”

Reynolds wasn’t just about jokes, though; over the years, the star also exhibited a melancholy and emotional side, such as when he said this about Sally Field in 2015, “I miss her terribly. Even now, it’s hard on me. I don’t know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up.”

He was also sarcastic about money, once saying, “Money doesn’t buy happiness. It buys great hookers – but not happiness.”

On Racial Discrimination & the Lack of Diversity in Hollywood

Reynolds spoke out against racial discrimination, once saying, “I didn’t like things about the south, I hated it, I really did. It still isn’t right, it won’t ever be right in our lifetime. I really did think things would have progressed by now. I certainly thought we would have a lot more black directors, writers, producers.”

On His Movies

Although Reynolds made some true hits (like Cannonball Run, to name another example), he also made some forgettable films, such as Striptease and Gator.

“My movies were the kind they show in prisons and airplanes, because nobody can leave,” joked Reynolds.

Reynolds was similarly self-deprecating about his age and talents. “I can sing as well as Fred Astaire can act,” he once said.

“You can only hold your stomach in for so many years,” he said another time.

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, he once said, “All I get is scripts in the tradition of James Bond or about a good ol’ Southern boy. If I have to play one more redneck, I may commit hari-kiri.”

On Texans & Florida State

Judging from some of the quotes he has uttered, Burt Reynolds’ comedic talents were somewhat underappreciated. He once said, “I’ve always gotten along well with Texans. You’ve got to.”

Reynolds often showed deep emotions in his quotes, though. He once said of his time at Florida State University: “It was too bad I had not seen so many of those guys since we played. I think they realize how close to my life they are — how close to my heart Florida State is.”

Reynolds admitted that football was his real dream. He said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat: “When I had dreams, I dreamed about scoring touchdowns — or coaching. I never dreamed about Academy Awards or things like that.”

Sometimes, Burt Reynolds became philosophical. “The moment you grab someone by the lapels, you’re lost,” he said.