Burt Reynolds: Photos & Videos From When He Was Young

Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday afternoon in Florida after suffering a heart attack, according to US Magazine. He was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after going into cardiac arrest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. “His family by his side,” US Magazine reported.

Reynolds was a beloved movie and television star, appearing in classics such as Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and The Cannonball Run. He was known for his role in TV shows such as Gunsmoke and Dan August, but rose to fame in the ‘70s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance.

Reynolds was a heartthrob all the way up until the day of his death. Known for his handsome 70’s mustache and a smile that made his fans swoon, Heavy wanted to share some of Reynolds suavest moments through the decades, including the famous 1972 photo shoot of the actor posing on a bearskin rug. Check out some pictures of the handsome Bandit below.

