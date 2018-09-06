California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now & Containment [September 6]

With the Delta Fire exploding in size, fires in California are attracting national attention again. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of September 6, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their containment levels, evacuation details, and where the fires are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later. This map includes a major incident summary for the day.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for September 6. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of September 6

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Alhambra Fire

The Alhambra Fire is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map although it’s not technically a CAL FIRE incident. On August 17, Contra Costa County Fire’s public information office noted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at 30 acres. No further updates have been posted since.

Boot Fire

The #BootFire is at 4,620 acres and 0% containment. Evacuations and road closures grew as today’s fire behavior was extreme. Structure protection is taking place throughout the night. https://t.co/JUTaFPH0lk pic.twitter.com/8q9k7dGfNu — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) September 6, 2018

CAL FIRE is helping Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest with this fire, which is off Highway 395 and Highway 108 in Sonora Junction (Mono County.) According to Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6190/), the fire is 4,620 acres and 3 percent contained as of September 6, and the cause is unknown.

The #BootFire kicked up just to the SE of the 395/108 intersection earlier this afternoon in California’s Eastern Sierra. pic.twitter.com/Yt1EYBDKCn — Tracy Barbutes (@tracybarbutes) September 6, 2018

It’s nine miles southwest of Walker, California and 15 miles northwest of Bridgeport, California. Extreme fire behavior is still expected to the north, northwest, south, and east. Single family homes, campgrounds, a military training facility, utilities and power lines, and endangered species could be at risk, according to Inciweb.

The following evacuations are in place as of September 6, according to Inciweb:

Residents and campers have been evacuated by the Mono County Sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol from the following areas:

Leavitt Meadows Campground

Leavitt Meadows Pack Station

Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center

Devil’s Gate Pass

Swauger Creek

Fales Hot Springs

Ranchers are being asked to be ready to move livestock away from U.S. Highway 395 and California State Route 108 if necessary.

“The structures in Devil’s Gate Pass, Swauger Creek and Fales Hot Springs, four miles south of US 395 and CA SR 108 (Sonora Junction) are under a mandatory evacuation.”

Because of the fire’s strong activity, evacuation details could change at any time.

The fire information line, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., is 775-720-9606.

Other sites updating details about the fire include Visit Bishop (https://www.facebook.com/visitBishop) and Caltrans District 9 (https://www.facebook.com/Caltrans-District-9-178603062220478/)

Delta Fire

The Delta Fire has exploded in size in just a day. It’s now 15,294 acres after first being reported on September 5 at 12:51 p.m. local time near the Vollmers exit on I-5 north of Lakehead, California. The fire is 0 percent contained. It was initially three fires that merged into one fire. The fire continues to burn on both sides of I-5. It looks like there’s a chance that the Delta Fire and the Hirz Fire might ultimately merge, according to the interactive map below.

Thursday 9/6 Latest VIIRS satellite hotspot data (orange squares) shows #Deltafire (left) and HirzFire (right) might merge. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open interactive map: https://t.co/b0J0egrwRZ #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/aOFCzZFO61 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 6, 2018

Here’s another Delta Fire map:

Thursday 9/6 #DeltaFire. 15,294 acres per 10pm infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open interactive map: https://t.co/hzQ679Pq88 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Nhl17kWX1w — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 6, 2018

And another, which shows its location in conjunction with the Hirz Fire:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office “residents along the I-5 corridor between Lamoine north to the Shasta/Siskiyou County line,” Inciweb noted. Numerous structures are threatened by the fire.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations and closures are in place:

“Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at the Fawndale exit approximately 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate 5 is closed 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

“Shasta County Evacuations: Numerous structures are threatened, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson.. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Shasta-County-Sheriffs-Office-1527637610823075/

“Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for all residents of Dunsmuir. Call the 24-Hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900 or the Dunsmuir Substation at (530) 235-2320 or 235-2232 with questions. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.

An evacuation shelter is at Mount Shasta Community Center at 629 Alder Street in Mount Shasta.

The fire is believed to be caused by human activity, but officials have not said if they think it was arson or an accident.

The fire is still active and continued spread is expected north into Slate Creek and east toward the Hirz fire region. Active to extreme fire behavior is expected, according to Inciweb.

The Delta Fire information line is 530-498-0953. There’s a high call volume to this line, so leave a message if someone doesn’t answer.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,349 acres with 85 percent containment, as of September 5.

A total of 81 structures were destroyed and there were four injuries. The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir. No structures are currently threatened. Here are details on current closures as of September 5, per Inciweb:

“A Revised Forest Closure Order (STF-16-2018-12) was issued on August 30, 2018 to open up areas of the Stanislaus National Forest not directly affected by the Donnell Fire. This revised order supersedes the previous forest closure order (STF-16-2018-11). The revised order opens up Bull Run Lake on the Calaveras Ranger District. On the Summit Ranger District, it opens up the south side of Hwy 108 between Kennedy Meadow and Sonora Pass, the Sonora Pass Trailhead, and the trail from Kennedy Meadow to Relief Reservoir (Trail 20E11). Active fire, fire suppression actions, hazardous standing trees, and risk from rock fall provide clear indicators that the fire area is still dangerous and the public is restricted from entering the current closure area.

“Forest Closure Area: The forest area impacted by the fire remains closed.This includes all residences and campgrounds along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01), the Highway 108 corridor, and the Clark Fork Road area. Property owners may obtain permits for access through the Summit Ranger District. Spicer Reservoir is closed but the campgrounds remain open. Highland Lakes Road (8N01) is open to Tryon Meadow only – Highland Lakes Campground and Trailhead are closed. Please check Fire Closure Order STF-16-2018-12 on the Stanislaus National Forest Webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alert/stanislaus/alerts-notices.

“Trail Closures: The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Highway 108 and Highway 4. Pacific Valley Campground is open but the trails at the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness boundary are closed.

“OPEN: Highway 108 for through traffic only – please do not stop while we continue to work between Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and Sonora Pass. Kennedy Meadows Resort, Relief Reservoir, Baker Campground, and Deadman Campground are open. Bull Run Lake and the trails leading to it are open.”

The fire information line is 209-536-5388.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 6, but updates haven’t been shared on the fire in several days.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, it is no longer considered an active fire and Inciweb is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 14. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map.

Hirz Fire

This fire is listed on CAL FIRE’s map and is 46,150 acres and 75 percent contained as of September 6. The fire is located north of Moore Creek Campground. It’s 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gillman Road near Lakehead, California. It’s 18 miles northeast of Redding, California. The cause is human activity. Because the fire is so close to the Delta Fire, a map of the fire shows both (see above.)

Inciweb noted on September 6 about evacuations and closures:

“To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, bit.ly/2Nbt9sE [case sensitive]). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are temporarily inaccessible, for example the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

“The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

“For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.”

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of August 29 (the most recent update on Inciweb), the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb, and 93 percent contained.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area.

All evacuations for this fire have been lifted, Inciweb noted.

Kerlin Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Shasta-Trinity National Forest with this fire, which is near Kerlin Creek west of Hyampom in Trinity County. It’s at 40.628 latitude, -123.508 longitude.

The Kerlin Fire (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6189/) is now 2,000 acres as of September 5 at 6 p.m. and 0 percent contained. (But an update on September 6 at 11:30 a.m. indicated the size was 975 acres.) The cause is under investigation.

About 100 structures in the area are threatened, but no structures have been lost.

Mandatory evacuations were issued by the Trinity County sheriff on the evening of September 5 for residents on county road 311 from Lake Mountain Ranch to Dead Man’s Point, Inciweb noted. Call 707-902-3749 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. for updates.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of September 6. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on September 6:

“The Sierra and Inyo National Forests have implemented fire restrictions on National Forest lands. The following restrictions are in effect: No campfires, briquette barbeques, or stove fires are allowed outside designated developed recreation sites, and specifically posted campsites or areas. No fireworks, including safe and sane fireworks are allowed. No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. Forest Order #05-04-50-18-04 Inyo National Forest…

“Inyo National Forest: Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails are open for recreation. Forest Order#05-00-50-18-14

“Sierra National Forest:There are emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek.”

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 30,273 acres and 70 percent contained as of September 6, according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

On September 6, Inciweb still reported the following regarding evacuation notifications and fire closures:

“The community of Sunstar remains on Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services.

“Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office revised the Evacuation levels east of the Fire August 29th, changing the previous Evacuation Order to a Warning for the isolated parcels under Order and lifting the previous Warning completely for residents along the South Fork Indian Creek and Grayback Road near Happy Camp. Changes in these notifications can be obtained directly from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff/.

“Because of the Natchez Fire’s growth to the west and threat to public safety, a September 2 advisory closure was issued by the Klamath NF. For a map detailing the newly-closed area on the Klamath NF, south of the Rogue River-Siskiyou NF and west to the Six Rivers NF, see Inciweb at: https://goo.gl/BXYc57.

“Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests.

“Forest Road 48, known locally as the Grayback Road, connecting the communities of Happy Camp and Cave Junction, remains open but area residents and visitors are urged to drive with caution as incident personnel are still traveling this highway.”

North Fire in Tahoe

CAL FIRE is helping Tahoe National Forest with this fire, which is off North Fork Campground and is south of Emigrant Gap in Placer County. It’s nine miles northeast of Alta at 39.278 latitude, -120.663 longitude, and the cause is under investigation. The fire information line is 925-588-6724, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

#NorthFire remains at 1,274 acres and is now 17% contained. Fire may continue to make slope runs to the north and east. Roll out is of concern to the northeast and southeast. Short-range spotting possible. https://t.co/S2yNvfuHFc pic.twitter.com/omnpORayA6 — YubaNet Fire News (@YubaNetFire) September 6, 2018

According to Inciweb on September 6: “Evacuations are in place for the following campgrounds only: Onion Valley CG, North Fork CG, Tunnel Mills CG, Lodgepole CG, Silvertip Day Use Area, and Snowflower RV Resort. There are currently no other evacuation in place.”

The fire is 1,274 acres and 17 percent contained, according to Inciweb on September 6.

Ogilvy Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6188/), located northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara County. As of September 4, containment was up to 85 percent in a 175-acre fire. No structures were threatened.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex Fire)

This fire was the largest in California’s history, but now it is almost completely contained. It’s off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 459,123 acres and 98 percent contained as of September 6. It was comprised of the River and Ranch fires, although the River fire has been 100 percent contained. The River fire grew to 48,920 acres and the Ranch Fire grew to 410,203 acres. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

According to Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6073/), the following evacuations and closures are still in effect:

“The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.

County Road 301 from the Mendocino National Forest boundary remains closed. (Mendocino County)

Northbound Elk Mountain at Middle Creek Campground (Lake County)

Northbound Bartlett Springs Road at the Mendocino National Forest boundary (Lake County)

Sliger Fire

This fire, off Sliger Mine Road and Hida Way, is northwest of Georgetown in El Dorado County. It’s 104 acres and 45 percent contained. All evacuation orders have been lifted, according to CAL FIRE (see more here: http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/2238.)

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 82 percent contained as of August 30. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this every day. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Valley Fire Closure Area was lifted on August 30, Inciweb noted, and San Gorgonio Wilderness was reopened.

