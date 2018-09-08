Cardi B & NIcki Minaj Melee Memes

Because within seconds of the story of the scandalous scuffle between nemesis female New York City rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, all dressed up and at an A-list hip New York Fashion Week party at the Plaza Hotel, that the two would mix it up is bizarre and disquieting but low-hanging fruit ripe for memes.

It’s reported both female MCs were at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party when, TMZ reported, “Nicki was with her crew at a table, when Cardi ‘aggressively approached the table,'” according to eyewitnesses.

Cardi allegedly lunged toward Minaj and was stopped by security and then pulled off a red platform shoe and threw it at Minaj, missing her.

Page Six meanwhile who was there said it was a lot more than a shoe toss.

“There was a major scuffle between rival rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj at the swanky Harper’s Bazaar Icons fashion week bash at the Plaza Friday night. The wild skirmish included hair-pulling and shoe throwing” with fistfuls of hair on the floor. Security jumped right in to prevent the thing from escalating.

Here’s what you want to know:

Minaj & Cardi B ‘Crossed Paths’ on the Red Carpet

"We're told Cardi said, "Let me tell you something" … as she lunged toward Nicki, but security stopped her inches from contact. But, Cardi wasn't done … she pulled off her shoe and threw it at her enemy … missing her target." – TMZ pic.twitter.com/JXLTsVvIVB — Hotep Jesus 🧠 RIP POPSON (@VibeHi) September 8, 2018

“It was bad,” a source told Page Six: “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took of a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard.”

Cardi was then led into another room while Nicki was held back with security in front of her and it’s reported “she has a knot on her forehead from getting hit.”

And just seconds after the melee was reported, the memes popped up as if birthed by rabbits and well, because memes are fun, and when done well are even more fun, here’s a few to enjoy.

Hey at least no one got hurt. But Minaj got in a last troll fling before riding off.

Nicki showing everyone she still got her shoe after ending Cardi and sending her off with a huge lump 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/d10ep9dUJ6 — ㅤ. (@SindidAlam) September 8, 2018

Here’s what you might want to know:

It’s New York Fashion Week. The Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party is an It Event & Both Rappers Were in Attendance & Bronx Meets Queens & The Shoe & Wigs Fly

nicki when cardi’s shoe hit her medulla oblongata pic.twitter.com/XCX5v6dcQq — nicki minaj wings (@bottledfleet) September 8, 2018

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cardi B throwing the shoe at Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/vVh2f5twg2 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) September 8, 2018

By the way, the current tea is that Nicki Minaj allegedly said something about Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture. Completely unconfined. Until Cardi B posted otherwise to Instagram where she alleges Minaj has said things about her daughter and questioned her parenting skills.

And But that did stop people from defending both sides.

Nobody was talking about that girl daughter. They’ll say anything to try to flip the script. That narrative don’t even Fit nicki. Why would she or any of them talk about her daughter. CARDI APPROCHED NICKIS Entourage. SHES IN THE WRONG !! She threw Her Shoe! SHES IN THE WRONG https://t.co/RJenoRWeOS — KHAM K ☄️ (@Khamkthedream) September 8, 2018

In This Corner Cardi Fans & in This Corner, Nicki Fans

Meanwhile, it was a big day for Cardi’s husband and father of their daughter Kulture, Migos’ Offset, walked the Jeremey Scott show.

nicki when she saw cardi throwing a shoe at her pic.twitter.com/8DV1QkZfW6 — jee (@arianaIdelrey) September 8, 2018

These videos purport to show Cardi B and Nicki Minaj mixing it up on a Friday night on New York City