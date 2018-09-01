Carla Maloney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carla Maloney is the Republican official in Beaver County, Pennsylvania who resigned on Friday after Facebook posts surfaced in which she called NFL players “baboons” and said that players involved in anti-racism protesters were “over paid [sic] ignorant blacks.”

Here’s what you need to know about Maloney:

1. She Said NFL Players Were ‘Over Paid Baboons’ Who Hadn’t Earned Her Respect

GOP official in Pennsylvania called NFL players who kneel "baboons" https://t.co/UxlpbHVst7 pic.twitter.com/cs2pWAoS2e — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2018

Maloney was apparently deeply angered by the anti-racism protests being carried out by some NFL players. She wrote on her Facebook page that there was a “civil war” coming in America and she complained that America was plagued with reverse racism.

Maloney, a Pennsylvania native, was outraged when the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in their locker room during the national anthem in their game in Chicago on September 24, 2017. She immediately took to Facebook, where she wrote, “Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story.”

She also wrote, “Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she continued. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t.”

2. Maloney Said Protesters Should ‘Go To Africa See How You Like it There’

IS THIS FOR REAL????? IS SHE FOR REAL? "BABOONS" "Meet Carla Maloney,Secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Trump has exposed the deplorable, racist underbelly of America." She still has a job. pic.twitter.com/xaquH0Vf0x — Carrie Freeman (@comicsdaughter) August 31, 2018

After the Steelers refused to come out for the national anthem, Maloney wrote, “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

Turning to more general issues, Maloney wrote, “What we have in this country right now is reverse racism. I am so sick of the name calling, rioting, shooting, and looting. I don’t know when but there will be another civil war in this country soon (sic) than later.”

3. Maloney Created, and Later Deleted, Facebook Accounts Using Different Names — Sometimes to Post Racially-Charged Comments, and Sometimes to Organize Republican Meetings

"After someone else in the Facebook discussion posted 'Go Steelers,' Carla Maloney reportedly replied by calling the players 'baboons' several times. 'Pittsburgh Steelers are now just as… https://t.co/bOHNL9OVh5 — LV May Day Coalition (@LVMay1Coalition) September 1, 2018

The racially-charged comments were made on a Facebook post registered to Carla Belich Fueller. That page has been taken down now. But Beaver County officials confirmed that Carla Fueller’s legal name was changed in 2015 to Carla Maloney.

BeavercCountian.com, the local media which broke and then doggedly pursued this sotry, says that Maloney’s Facebook account was renamed at some point after her racially charged posts went up, and Facebook was redirecting posts she was tagged in. BeaverCountian.com also said that the account was taken down almost immediately after BeaverCountian.com started making calls for its reporting on the piece.

Maloney has not denied that she made the posts, and has issued an apology.

A separate Facebok account, under the name of Carla Belich, has also been taken down. That account has been used to organize meetings of “young Republicans” at Geneva Colllege, a Christian college in Pennsylvania.

4. She Is a Die-Hard Trump Supporter Who Has Been Photographed With Donald Trump and His Son Eric

This is Republican Committee of Beaver County’s secretary, Carla Maloney. She called black NFL players 'baboons' and said 'You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there.' Retweet and make sure everyone knows her racist name and sees her racist face. pic.twitter.com/p7vzlxCJ0p — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) August 31, 2018

Maloney appeared last year on CNN’s Van Jones Show — not in her capacity as a Republican official, but as a Trump voter. Photographs on her now-defunct Facebook page show Malone wearing Trump t-shirts; there are also photos of her with Donald Trump and his son, Eric, although the men don’t seem to be exactly posing with Maloney; it looks like they are in teh background and she is taking a selfie of herself. You can see those photos, and others from her Facebook page, on the BeaverCountian, here.

Maloney’s racially charged Facebook remarks were made before she was appointed secretary of the Republican committee. But Republican Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian that she was “disappointed but not surprised” to learn about Maloney’s posts.

“I haven’t participated in the Beaver County Republican Party for some time now because of the shenanigans that have been going on,” Egley said.

5. She Says That She Comes From a ‘Diverse Family’ and That Her Remarks Were Part of an ‘Ongoing Family Dispute’

On Friday, Maloney resigned from her position as Beaver County Republican Committee secretary issued a public apology for her comments. You can read her letter here.

Maloney said, by way of explanation, that she had made her remarks as part of an “ongoing family dispute” and she said, “I come from a diverse family that represents modern America.” But she also said, “I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from my public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am. From the bottom of my heart I again apologize for my remarks, my poor taste, and the problems they have caused. I also apologize to everyone offended by my posts.”