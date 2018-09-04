Caryll Collins, Jon Kyl’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Caryll Collins is the wife of Jon Kyl, the former Senator who has been tapped to return to the Senate to fill Sen. John McCain’s vacant seat.

Kyl served with McCain from 1993 to 2013 as a fellow United States senator for Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Caryl Collins & Jon Kyl Have Two Children Together

Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 4, 2018

Together, Caryl Collins and Jon Kyl have two children together: Jon Kyl Jr. and Kristine Kyl Gavin.

Collins and Kyl also have four grandchildren from their two children, though their names and ages are unknown.

2. Collins Does Not Have a Known Profession

Former Senator Jon Kyl will be named as John McCain's replacement in the Senate. He has committed to serving only until January, the start of the next Congress. https://t.co/sCUoGsADPe — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 4, 2018

Caryl Collins does not have a known profession, nor does she have much of a footprint on the web. Her title is only listed as “wife”, though it’s not confirmed that Collins is a stay-at-home mom, either.

3. Collins Is Kyl’s First & Only Wife

.@dougducey has tapped JON KYL to fill the McCain seat, per multiple Republicans. Gets AZ some stature for Kavanaugh hearings. But it's just short-term: Kyl has only committed to serve thru this Congress. He may stay till '20 but will NOT run againhttps://t.co/qKZZ9b5qcF — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 4, 2018

Collins and Kyl each represent each other’s only marriages, though the date of their marriage is unknown.

4. Kyl Was Recognized by TIME as One of America’s ‘Ten Best Senators’ in 2006

Kyl has a long list of accolades to his name, not the least of which was being named one of America’s “Ten Best Senators” in 2006 by TIME.

Kyl was titled “The Operator,” for his ability to work behind the lines of visibility to get legislation passed. TIME applauded Kyl for his ability to “blossom in the shade of John McCain,” who was his senior colleague from Arizona at the time.

John McCain was also on this list, titled “The Mainstreamer” for his efforts to “challenge the rules in Washington and the cynicism of voters at home.”

5. Kyl Has Reportedly Agreed to Serve At Least Through to the End of the Year

As McCain’s replacement, Kyl will serve in the vacant Senate seat through to at least the end of the year, per a report by USA Today. If he does decide to step down at the end of the year, Governor Doug Doucey will be required to appoint another replacement to serve through to the next election.