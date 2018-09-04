Caryll Collins, Jon Kyl’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Caryll Collins is the wife of Jon Kyl, the former Senator who has been tapped to return to the Senate to fill Sen. John McCain’s vacant seat.
Kyl served with McCain from 1993 to 2013 as a fellow United States senator for Arizona.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. Caryl Collins & Jon Kyl Have Two Children Together
Together, Caryl Collins and Jon Kyl have two children together: Jon Kyl Jr. and Kristine Kyl Gavin.
Collins and Kyl also have four grandchildren from their two children, though their names and ages are unknown.
2. Collins Does Not Have a Known Profession
Caryl Collins does not have a known profession, nor does she have much of a footprint on the web. Her title is only listed as “wife”, though it’s not confirmed that Collins is a stay-at-home mom, either.
3. Collins Is Kyl’s First & Only Wife
Collins and Kyl each represent each other’s only marriages, though the date of their marriage is unknown.
4. Kyl Was Recognized by TIME as One of America’s ‘Ten Best Senators’ in 2006
Kyl has a long list of accolades to his name, not the least of which was being named one of America’s “Ten Best Senators” in 2006 by TIME.
Kyl was titled “The Operator,” for his ability to work behind the lines of visibility to get legislation passed. TIME applauded Kyl for his ability to “blossom in the shade of John McCain,” who was his senior colleague from Arizona at the time.
John McCain was also on this list, titled “The Mainstreamer” for his efforts to “challenge the rules in Washington and the cynicism of voters at home.”
5. Kyl Has Reportedly Agreed to Serve At Least Through to the End of the Year
As McCain’s replacement, Kyl will serve in the vacant Senate seat through to at least the end of the year, per a report by USA Today. If he does decide to step down at the end of the year, Governor Doug Doucey will be required to appoint another replacement to serve through to the next election.