Celebrities React to The News of Mac Miller’s Death

According to multiple reports, Mac Miller died today of an apparent overdose.
Police say that Miller was found around noon at his San Fernando Valley home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One of Mac’s friends called 911 when he grew unresponsive. It’s no secret that Miller has had problems with substance abuse in the past, most dramatically highlighted during his breakup with pop singer Ariana Grande, but his death has left the world in total shock.
Celebrities React to His Passing
Chance the Rapper was one of the first to tweet out his dismay:
Others followed:
Miller Just Released His Fifth Studio Album “Swimming” Ahead of Schedule And Was Planning to go on Tour This Year Starting Late October
Miller announced the drop of his new album “Swimming” on July 12th. It was released on August 3rd. “My regrets look just like texts I shouldn’t send/And, I’ve got neighbors look more like strangers/We could be friends/I just need a way out of my head,” Miller rapped in a trailer promoting his album release.
Many artists have shared their grief on Instagram and fans have shared their favorite clips: