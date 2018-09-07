Celebrities React to The News of Mac Miller’s Death

According to multiple reports, Mac Miller died today of an apparent overdose.

Police say that Miller was found around noon at his San Fernando Valley home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of Mac’s friends called 911 when he grew unresponsive. It’s no secret that Miller has had problems with substance abuse in the past, most dramatically highlighted during his breakup with pop singer Ariana Grande, but his death has left the world in total shock.

Celebrities React to His Passing

Chance the Rapper was one of the first to tweet out his dismay:

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Others followed:

OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! 😩 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Sorry for misspelling last tweet im kinda twisted abt @MacMiller passing waay too soon. Super cool dude condolences to his family — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018

I can’t believe this. RIP Mac Miller, a true artist and friend. Your creativity and positive energy has inspired me so much and won’t be forgotten. Gonna miss all the laughs and creating honest music with you. pic.twitter.com/6nl8IWuDUd — Pomo (@pomobeats) September 7, 2018

Miller Just Released His Fifth Studio Album “Swimming” Ahead of Schedule And Was Planning to go on Tour This Year Starting Late October

Miller announced the drop of his new album “Swimming” on July 12th. It was released on August 3rd. “My regrets look just like texts I shouldn’t send/And, I’ve got neighbors look more like strangers/We could be friends/I just need a way out of my head,” Miller rapped in a trailer promoting his album release.

I just wanna go on tour — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

Many artists have shared their grief on Instagram and fans have shared their favorite clips: