How to Get Chick-fil-A’s Free Chicken Nuggets Deal

If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A, you’re in luck. The restaurant chain is offering a freebie through the end of September 2018: a free 8-piece chicken nuggets. You just need to download the restaurant’s app to get the deal.

The offer started on August 30, 2018, and it runs through September 29. It doesn’t require any other purchase. More than 2,300 locations throughout the United States are participating in the deal. Chick-fil-A created the free giveaway to highlight its redesigned app, which allows customers to earn points through more free food.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Get Free Chicken Nuggets

You can get free chicken nuggets at Chick-fil-A on Labor Day too, although the offer is not expressly a Labor Day deal – and the deal continues through September 29, 2018. Here’s how to get the free nuggets:

Chick-fil-A announced the freebie in a press release. “Chick-fil-A® is giving away free eight-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets to guests who create or sign into their Chick-fil-A One™ account with the Chick-fil-A Mobile App. The giveaway is available from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29 at the company’s more than 2,300 restaurants nationwide. Customers can choose between pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets,” the release says.

After signing in, you will find the free nuggets in the app’s “My Rewards” section. It’s that simple. There’s no need to buy anything.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, in the release.

“The Chick-fil-A App launched in 2016 and rose to the number one spot in the iTunes App Store only a few hours after the app was announced. The Chick-fil-A App is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play,” Chick-fil-A adds.

Chick-fil-A is giving the deal “to everyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the chicken chain’s updated smartphone app,” according to USA Today.

When in doubt, Nuggets are always a good idea! 😁 — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 3, 2018

The free chicken nuggets offer is for the eight-count nuggets, and you can get them either regular or grilled.

Chick-Fil-A Redesigned Its App Recently

Current status: Needing all the Iced Coffee. pic.twitter.com/FsN6dDFBui — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 30, 2018

Chick-fil-A is trying to promote the app because the company recently redesigned it to allow people to earn points toward other free food items. Customers can use the app to “earn points with every purchase for a chance at free food,” WILX.com reports.

Chick-fil-A explains on its website, “Members earn points with every purchase, earning more points per dollar spent as they reach new membership tiers. Points can be used to redeem available rewards or members can choose to save their points for redemption later. A list of available rewards and points needed for redemption are available in-app or through a member’s online profile.”

Chick-fil-A Is Open On Labor Day 2018

Labor Day 2018 is a national holiday, but Chick-fil-A is open, although many restaurants on its online locator are reporting restricted hours from 10:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

You should check your local Chick-fil-A store for specific hours though because they can vary by location.

On Labor Day 2017, Chick-fil-A announced on its website, “It’s officially the end of summer – and you deserve a milkshake. Is Chick-fil-A open on Labor Day? Yes, we are. Every Chick-fil-A location is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., but check with your local Chick-fil-A, as some restaurants may open earlier or later. Come celebrate the end of summer and stop by a Chick-fil-A for one last hot-weather treat. Frosted Lemonade, anyone?” In 2018, Chick-fil-A did not make a similar detailed announcement.

However, you can use the restaurant’s online store search function to pull up detailed information about specific restaurants. When you look up various restaurants, most of them say they are open on Labor Day 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well. Normally, Chick-fil-A restaurants are open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.