Is Cracker Barrel Open on Labor Day? Deals & Hours

Cracker Barrel locations across the United States are open on Labor Day 2018. All of the Cracker Barrel locations are keeping normal business hours on Monday, September 3, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

Cracker Barrel has holiday hours on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. According to its website, all Cracker Barrel stores close at 2:00 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and are closed through Christmas Day. The restaurant reopens on December 26th for regular business hours.

Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day.

“Breakfast is served all day. Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal complete with Gravy, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, Cranberry Relish, your choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, made from scratch Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins, and Pumpkin Pie,” the eatery’s website reads.

There are no special Labor Day deals being offered at Cracker Barrel, but there is currently a promotion going on that provides a way to “give back” to military families. According to a recent post on the popular chain’s Facebook page, today is the last day of Cracker Barrel’s “Operation Rocker.” The company is selling various rocking chairs, which you can find by clicking here, and for every chair purchased online, the company will donate another chair to a military family.

Today is the last day to be a part of Operation Rocker! Purchase a rocker at https://t.co/HDDRXnM7qt & for every one purchased online, Cracker Barrel will donate one to a military family. #MoreThanARocker #OperationRocker #OperationHomefront pic.twitter.com/bExEPFkgsl — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) September 3, 2018

Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern cuisine and it’s old-fashioned decor. Each location is a combination of a restaurant and a gift store, that offers a variety of products. The company opened its first location in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969, and currently has 645 stores in 44 states across the U.S.

Several other restaurant chains are also open on Labor Day. They include Applebee’s, Chili’s, Old Country Buffet, Five Guys Burgers, IHOP, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse, T.G.I. Friday, and Ruby Tuesday, to name a few.