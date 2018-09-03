Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Labor Day 2018?

CVS and Walgreens stores are both open on Labor Day 2018, but, don’t be surprised if each of their pharmacy hours are limited or the pharmacies are just closed altogether, as they are operating separate from the regular store hours. But, since hours can vary depending on the store locations, you will need to call your local Walgreens or CVS to find out exactly what parts of the stores are open. In addition, some stores may have shortened hours for the holiday. And, according to WRAL, CVS pharmacies, that are within Target stores, have different schedules today.

WRAL has reported that some other drug stores and pharmacies have the same rules for Labor Day, either closing its pharmacies down while keeping the regular store open, or operating on limited hours. For example, Rite Aid stores will run on regular hours, but some of the pharmacies will have reduced hours for the day. It’s important to call your specific location to verify the pharmacy hours, since they may be closed.

Harris Teeter establishments are keeping their pharmacies open, though the hours may be shortened. Publix grocery store pharmacies are closed for the day.

Recently, CVS was in the news for pulling a certain kind of baby formula from its shelves, according to News 12 New Jersey. Enfamil formula was pulled from stores after a mother from Florida purchased a tub that appeared to be filled with flour, rather than formula. Enfamil stated that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

While most stores are open on Labor Day, some things that are not open today include post offices and banks. Many state liquor stores are closed as well, but it depends on which state you live in. The Labor Day holiday always falls on a Monday and, while many view the holiday as the end to summer each year, the official ending of the summer season is not until the third week of September. This year’s actual autumnal equinox falls on Saturday, September 22, 2018. Many choose to celebrate Labor Day for the entire weekend, as people are often off from work on Monday. Some are even granted the Friday before off of work as well, making for a four-day holiday weekend.

If you’re looking to go out to eat today, most of your favorite restaurants should be open, especially if they are chain stores. Restaurants definitely open for the holiday include Applebee’s, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, Lone Star Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, Morton’s The Steakhouse, White Castle, Bob Evans, and Ruby Tuesday. While some mom-and-pop places and individual restaurants may close, there are many that remain open, so be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location so that you don’t waste your time driving to a restaurant that may be closed for the holiday.