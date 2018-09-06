Delta Fire Map: Location of Fire, Evacuations, & Containment Updates

The Delta Fire was just reported on September 5 at nearly 1 p.m. near the Vollmers exit on I-5 north of Lakehead, California. And in less than 24 hours, the fire’s size had exploded to more than 15,000 acres. This is partially because three fires merged into one fire, but also because the fire is extremely active at the moment. Read on to see interactive maps of the fire along with the latest details on the fire’s size, containment, and evacuations.

Delta Fire Maps

First, take a look at several general interactive maps of fires in California. For these, you can zoom in closer to see the Delta Fire specifically. Lakehead, where the fire is located, is near Redding, California. It will be in the northern part of a map of California wildfires. On the first map below, maintained by CAL FIRE, the Delta Fire is not one of the top three fires, but it’s just below the top two, located nearly on top of the Hirz Fire.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Delta Fire.

These aren’t your only interactive map options for the Delta Fire. Mapping Support is tracking the fire closely. Here is the latest interactive Delta Fire map from Mapping Support. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the map:

Thursday 9/6 Latest VIIRS satellite hotspot data (orange squares) shows #Deltafire (left) and HirzFire (right) might merge. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open interactive map: https://t.co/b0J0egrwRZ #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/aOFCzZFO61 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 6, 2018

Thursday 9/6 #DeltaFire. 15,294 acres per 10pm infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open interactive map: https://t.co/hzQ679Pq88 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Nhl17kWX1w — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 6, 2018

And here are some additional maps of the fire that are not interactive:

Delta Fire Size & Containment

The Delta Fire has exploded in size in just a day. It’s now 15,294 acres after first being reported on September 5 at 12:51 p.m., with 0 percent containment. The fire continues to burn on both sides of I-5. It looks like there’s a chance that the Delta Fire and the Hirz Fire might ultimately merge.

The fire is located two miles north of Lakehead, California.

The fire was caused by human activity, but no additional details are currently known.

Delta Fire Evacuations

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations and closures are in place:

“Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at the Fawndale exit approximately 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate 5 is closed 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

“Shasta County Evacuations: Numerous structures are threatened, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson.. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Shasta-County-Sheriffs-Office-1527637610823075/

“Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for all residents of Dunsmuir. Call the 24-Hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900 or the Dunsmuir Substation at (530) 235-2320 or 235-2232 with questions. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.

An evacuation shelter is available at Mount Shasta Community Center at 629 Alder Street in Mount Shasta.

A small animal shelter is available at the Mount Shasta Humane Society at 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd. (530-926-4052.)

The Delta Fire information line is 530-498-0953. There’s a high call volume to this line, so leave a message if someone doesn’t answer.

READ NEXT: Containment & Maps for All the Fires in California Right Now