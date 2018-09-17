Disturbed Releases List of Cities for 2019 ‘Evolution’ Tour

Disturbed announced the release of their highly anticipated seventh album, Evolution, which is due out October 19 of this year. As fans wait eagerly for the album’s release, the band is continuing to put together plans to tour in 2019.

Loudwire reported last month that Disturbed plans to “tour extensively in 2019,” and they followed up the news with a list of cities but no dates just yet. So far the list includes: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, San Diego, Montreal, Toronto, Washington D.C. and several more. David Draiman promised to release the full list with dates soon.

To get fans pumped for the new album, the band also released the new lead single, “Are You Ready,” with an accompanying music video in August. Disturbed launched a poll last month asking fans to choose if they would rather have the band release a heavy song or a ballad. According to the band, the “consensus was overwhelming” toward one side, and the band went with the heavier of the two.

You can pre-order Evolution, which will feature 10 tracks, here. Check out “Are You Ready” along with the accompanying music video below.

The band was excited to share the song with fans, saying “it is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world.”

They also claim that the upcoming album is “truly unique” and showcases the most adventurous combination of musical style and mood that the band has ever attempted since forming Disturbed in 1994.

“The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day’s musical inspiration led us. Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we’ve previously created.

The list of tracks on Evolution can be found below:

01. Are You Ready

02. No More

03. A Reason to Fight

04. In Another Time

05. Stronger On Your Own

06. Hold On To Memories

07. Savior of Nothing

08. Watch You Burn

09. Best Ones Lie

10. Already Gone

