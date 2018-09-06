Dolores O’Riodan Death Ruled Accidental Drowning Due to Alcohol Intoxication

An inquest has found that Dolores O’Riordan drowned in a bathtub “as a result of intoxication from alcohol,” according to The Guardian.

The investigation into the death of the Cranberries lead singer and inquest in a cororner’s court in London, said her blood alcohol level was “more than four times the legal limit for driving,” as reported.

It was found that O’Riordan, who would have turned 47 this month, had been drinking heavily in a London hotel and was found dead on the morning of January 15 of this year.

It was reported the death was an accidental drowning and so was not a suicide like some had reported. O’Riodan had “struggled for many years with bipolar disorder and excessive drinking,” the coroners court learned and factored in to its decision, it was reported.