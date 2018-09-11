When Will Hurricane Florence Hit Fayetteville, NC?

Hurricane Florence is moving swiftly toward the United States and is expected to make landfall in North Carolina on September 14. Although the worst of the weather is expected along the coast, Fayetteville will undoubtedly see some very heavy rains and strong winds from this storm.

Where Is Florence Right Now & When Will the Storm Arrive in Fayetteville?

Florence is currently a Category 4 storm, located approximately 840 miles southeast of Buxton, North Carolina. Some forecasts predict that the hurricane will intensify, becoming a Category 5 storm sometime today. According to the latest models, Florence appears to weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall on Friday, sometime around 8 a.m. Eastern.

Fayetteville is located about 120 miles from the coast and could start feeling the effects of Florence as early as Wednesday. The worst of the storm will be on Friday and could last throughout the weekend, depending on whether or not the storm stalls.

“On the current forecast track, Hurricane force winds in excess of 74 mph could develop Thursday afternoon. The strongest winds are expected Thursday evening into Friday. Extreme winds in excess of 100 mph are likely near and where the storm center makes landfall. Tropical storm force winds of 40 mph could develop as early as Wednesday night. The saturated ground will increase the threat for downed trees, and the potential for widespread power outages,” reads an update from the National Weather Service.

A Tropical Storm Watch Has Been Issued for Cumberland County

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Cumberland County. The Watch expires on Wednesday. It’s possible that a Hurricane Watch or Warning will be issued in the coming days.

Residents in Fayetteville can expect very heavy rain throughout the day on Friday. Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected, but there is potential for more severe winds greater than 110 mph in the area.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Florence Latest GFS Model