Fitzgerald High School Stabbing: One Student in Custody

A stabbing was reported at Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan, on the morning of September 12. One student is in custody. Another is in critical condition. WXYZ reports that local police are saying that a 17-year-old girl stabbed a 16-year-old girl. The victim is being treated at St. John’s Oakland Hospital. The stabbing was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

A Facebook post from the school says that Fitzgerald High School is on lockdown until further notice. A comment under that post read, “WE NEED METAL DETECTORS.”

Student stabbed in class at Fitzgerald High School in Warren. A 16 year old female is hospitalized – a report says “with life threatening injuries” – and a 17 year old female is in custody. Listen for updates @WWJ950 and https://t.co/tfVblveTjk and online https://t.co/9bsne9SkBL. pic.twitter.com/5E0t2boF4G — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) September 12, 2018

According to Click On Detroit’s report, CPR was being administered to the victim as she was rushed to the hospital. No motive for the attack has been made public by the police. The Fox Detroit report described the stabbing as a “fight” between two students. The Detroit Free Press reporter Chris Hall tweeted that the victim was stabbed twice.

The stabbing occurred in a classroom and the weapon has been recovered by authorities, according to the Detroit News. The Warren Police Department will hold a press conference at around 11 a.m. local time.

Fitzgerald High School is located along Ryan Road, close to 9 Mile Road, in the Fitzgerald Public School district. There are more than 1,100 students enrolled in the school. The school’s principal is Amanda Clor, according to the school’s official website. Fitzgerald High School was not named for former U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, nor for his brother, Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy. Is was named for Michigan Governor Frank Fitzgerald who died in office in March 1939.

