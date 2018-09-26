WATCH: Jeff Flake Speaks on Senate Floor About Kavanaugh Hearing

Republican Senator Jeff Flake spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday about the upcoming hearing on sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. You can watch video of the Arizona senator’s speech above.

Kavanaugh is set to testify Thursday morning along with his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. before the Judiciary Committee, which will decide whether to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. And about an hour before Flake’s Senate speech, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward with additional allegations.

Flake is a key vote on the Judiciary Committee and has said he will listen to Ford’s testimony before deciding whether he will vote for Kavanaugh. During his speech on Wednesday, Flake said both Kavanaugh and Ford are “human beings,” and both are owed a “sincere apology.”

