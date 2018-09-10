Flight Cancellations, Delays & Travel Waivers For Hurricane Florence [Sept. 10]

Hurricane Florence has been declared a Category 3 storm, and even though it’s only expected to touch down on late Thursday night or Friday, three states have already declared a state of emergency.

As a result, thousands of flights are likely to be delayed or canceled in the region leading up to and during the storm.

Here’s a list of airlines that have already declared likely delays or cancellations, as well as instructions on how to check if your flight has been canceled or affected by the inclement weather.

This list will be updated each day as Hurricane Florence moves towards the mainland.

Southwest Airlines Issues Warning for Six Airports

Due to weather conditions related to Hurricane Florence, some flights may be disrupted through Sunday, September 16. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options here: https://t.co/laah4B0faj. pic.twitter.com/49wGuznaFN — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 10, 2018

Southwest Airlines has issued an advisory for the likelihood of delayed, canceled or otherwise disrupted flights at the following six airports, from September 12 to September 16:

Charleston (CHS)

Charlotte (CLT)

Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP)

Norfolk/Virginia Beach (ORF)

Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

Richmond (RIC)

To explore rebooking options for Southwest, click here.

American Airlines Offers ‘Travel Options’ for 23 Airports

We have travel options available for airports potentially affected by #HurricaneFlorence. Please check details here: https://t.co/kNkPUilgez pic.twitter.com/EbV1gJzsKR — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) September 10, 2018

If you are flying on American Airlines to or from any of these 23 airports and are scheduled to fly between September 13-16, you might be eligible for a free flight change:

Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)

Augusta, Georgia (AGS)

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Florence, South Carolina (FLO)

Greensboro / High Point, North Carolina (GSO)

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)

Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)

Hampton / Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

Lynchburg, Virginia (LYH)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

Roanoke, Virginia (ROA)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

This free rebooking option is only for those who booked flights before September 10, and can travel between September 10-19, among other conditions.

JetBlue Offers Travel Waiver Valid for Four Airports

JetBlue has offered a travel waiver for those who booked tickets to fly between September 13-16 to or from the following airports:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Travel fees will be entirely waived for those tickets.

Delta Is ‘Keeping an Eye’ on Hurricane Florence, But Hasn’t Issued Travel Waivers Yet

As of now, Delta Airlines has confirmed that it is closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Florence as it approaches the coast, but it hasn’t yet issued any travel waivers or updates on specific airports it will allow rebooking cases for.