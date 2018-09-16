Florence Damage in North Carolina: Updates by County [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

The former Hurricane Florence continues to dump torrential amounts of rain in North Carolina, and spawned a number of tornados on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Here are updates on damage in cities and counties where the storm has traveled. If you are specifically looking for information about Wilmington, see Heavy’s story here.

The storm surge threat was over on Saturday, but other threats from the storm still remain and river flooding might pose issues in the coming days. Read on for more details. Scroll to the end of the story for information about how to request rescues or Facebook groups with updates on damage and welfare checks.

Boiling Spring Lakes & Brunswick County Damage

Boiling Spring Lakes did not escape unscathed from the storm. A dam in Boiling Springs Lakes — the Sanford Dam — breached Saturday night because of water volume, Star News Online reported. The spill is expected to cause Big Lake, North Lake, and Pine Lake to drain fast. The bridge across the spillway is also gone.

Residents were told not to panic and just one home was going to be impacted by the breach. But Alton Lennon Road, East Boiling Spring Road, and NC 87 were closed due to the spill.

Holden Beach was expecting 15 to 20 more inches of rain, after receiving 20 inches by Saturday morning. The city posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night: “Holden Beach is still under a Tropical Storm Warning. It’s still raining, with lighter winds. There are lots of storm issues in the surrounding area. With all of our problems, Holden Beach is still very blessed. Another band of higher gusts and heavier rain just started as I was trying to end this blast. We are now under a flash flood warning. Tomorrow will be better!” Stay updated on Facebook here.

On Saturday afternoon, 81 percent of Brunswick electricity customers were out of power. A curfew was issued for residents from dusk to dawn. In addition, all Brunswick County schools will be closed through September 21.

The County Line Quick Stop at 5201 Andrew Jackson Highway was broken into Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the suspect was Aaron Michael Horne, 28, and they were trying to find him. He is 6’1″, 195 pounds, and white, Star News Online reported.

A building at 117 Village Road in Leland collapsed on Saturday, trapping 30 people who were later safely transported to the North Brunswick High School.

Southport, North Carolina Damage

In Southport, North Carolina (also in Brunswick County), Provision Company appeared to be destroyed by Florence.

yes it is. here’s a picture from downtown southport. also provision company has been completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/oCPAr1kphP — Sissyyy △⃒⃘ (@atw32802) September 15, 2018

But the restaurant owners said the damage looks worse than it actually is, Star News Online reported. They said they hope to be open by Friday if they can get the power back on. The equipment and furniture were moved out of the restaurant before the storm.

New Hanover County Damage

Indiana Task Force – 1, New Hanover Fire and the 1451th Transportation Detachment of the North Carolina National Guard battling mother nature’s fury tonight as they act fast to evacuate residents from from rising waters in a New Hanover County community north of Wilmington NC pic.twitter.com/KplAC2EeXZ — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 16, 2018

In New Hanover County, Wilmington was hit very hard. (You can read more details about Wilmington here.) Some of the damage included a hill of coal ash collapsing at Sutton Power Plant and running off into Sutton Lake, Star News Online reported.

A Family Dollar Store was looted, and charges were filed against five looters of a Dollar General on Saturday in a separate incident.

A county landfill in New Hanover County is open and accepting debris from residents.

And when a generator failed at Cape Fear Public Utility Authority treatment plant, about 5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into Cape Fear River.

Open stores include China Wok next to Food Lion.

Wrightsville Beach escaped without significant damage.

Pender County Damage

Pender County experienced a lot of damage, Star News Online reported. The roof was blown off the Tidewater Brewing Company (which was under construction.) Many trees were down, and some landed on houses and buildings, causing damage. Parts of I-40 appeared to be underwater on Saturday. Late Saturday night, tornado watches and warnings were still occurring.

On Saturday, Pender ordered mandatory evacuations for any residents living on Black River, Cape Fear River, or other creeks or streams, effective 4 p.m. on Saturday. There are four shelters at Topsail Elementary, Cape Fear Middle School, Malpass Corners Elementary School, and Burgaw Middle School (which is pet friendly.)

Surf City was damaged but not devasted, the mayor said.

Pender County schools will be closed all week because of the storm.

Craven County & New Bern Damage

Some of our beloved bears have wandered off. These statues, which New Bern is known for, are extremely heavy & bolted down at sponsoring businesses. This one ended up in the middle of S. Front St! pic.twitter.com/jvCohJiesY — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

New Bern in Craven County was hit hard by Florence. It was one of the cities hit hardest by Florence. Beloved statues, including a bear statue, were washed away, CNN reported. The city has a population of about 30,000 and during the storm, 455 rescues were needed. Rescue operations wrapped up on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The city is limiting access to the downtown area. The

crossed off area in the attached map will be limited to property owners with proof of residency or ownership. The green path indicates roadway that is open for vehicle traffic around the limited access area. pic.twitter.com/QE4azVvxmS — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 15, 2018

Damage to homes in some neighborhoods was extensive. And the roof of Surf Wind Fire in New Born caved in because of water.

The roof of @SurfWindFire in #downtown @CityofNewBern #MiddleStreet caved in after it could not withstand the water that collected. Volunteers are helping clean up the side walk in front @WFMY #StormTrack2 #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/9a4UlxoGvm — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) September 15, 2018

Some areas were flooded, including Lawson Creek Park and City Hall:

Trent Court, Lawson Creek Park & City Hall. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/32biAL6cpg — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

Damage was extensive in some areas.

Across New Bern, residents are starting to assess damage from Florence. The hurricane may have made landfall nearly 100 miles south, but this city of 30,000 was among the hardest hit in North Carolina https://t.co/3YeCjXuE68 pic.twitter.com/6YLTxWlCxw — Jiny 👾 (@PyariJinny) September 16, 2018

Damage included boats scattered in the area.

We saw extensive damage in New Bern, NC earlier today. Boats scattered all over, trees down, etc. pic.twitter.com/eEVcji37oP — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) September 15, 2018

Horry County Damage & Myrtle Beach

Press conference underway in Horry County, SC. They dodged a bullet here. No significant damage, no loss of life. Curfew in Myrtle Beach has been lifted. #wlwt — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) September 15, 2018

In Horry County, officials were assessing damage but were cautiously optimistic that hte area had weathered the storm on Saturday (including Myrtle Beach). However, there were concerns that rain might still be an issue, The New York Times reported.

The damage in the area was minor compared to other regions.

Some of the first damage from Hurricane Florence in Horry County. Exxon on 544 near 17. @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/vKgOft038s — Nick Papantonis WPDE (@NickPapantonis) September 14, 2018

Rescue Requests & Updates

If you know about areas that were damaged but not listed in this story, let us and other readers know in the comments below. For updates or rescue information, see the Hurricane Florence Safety Check-In Facebook group here. The Cajun Navy is also discussing rescue requests here.