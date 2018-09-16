Florence Damage in North Carolina: Updates by County [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

The former Hurricane Florence continues to dump torrential amounts of rain in North Carolina, and spawned a number of tornados on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Here are updates on damage in cities and counties where the storm has traveled. If you are specifically looking for information about Wilmington, see Heavy’s story here.
The storm surge threat was over on Saturday, but other threats from the storm still remain and river flooding might pose issues in the coming days. Read on for more details. Scroll to the end of the story for information about how to request rescues or Facebook groups with updates on damage and welfare checks.
Boiling Spring Lakes & Brunswick County Damage
Boiling Spring Lakes did not escape unscathed from the storm. A dam in Boiling Springs Lakes — the Sanford Dam — breached Saturday night because of water volume, Star News Online reported. The spill is expected to cause Big Lake, North Lake, and Pine Lake to drain fast. The bridge across the spillway is also gone.
Residents were told not to panic and just one home was going to be impacted by the breach. But Alton Lennon Road, East Boiling Spring Road, and NC 87 were closed due to the spill.
Holden Beach was expecting 15 to 20 more inches of rain, after receiving 20 inches by Saturday morning. The city posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night: “Holden Beach is still under a Tropical Storm Warning. It’s still raining, with lighter winds. There are lots of storm issues in the surrounding area. With all of our problems, Holden Beach is still very blessed. Another band of higher gusts and heavier rain just started as I was trying to end this blast. We are now under a flash flood warning. Tomorrow will be better!” Stay updated on Facebook here.
On Saturday afternoon, 81 percent of Brunswick electricity customers were out of power. A curfew was issued for residents from dusk to dawn. In addition, all Brunswick County schools will be closed through September 21.
The County Line Quick Stop at 5201 Andrew Jackson Highway was broken into Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the suspect was Aaron Michael Horne, 28, and they were trying to find him. He is 6’1″, 195 pounds, and white, Star News Online reported.
A building at 117 Village Road in Leland collapsed on Saturday, trapping 30 people who were later safely transported to the North Brunswick High School.
Southport, North Carolina Damage
In Southport, North Carolina (also in Brunswick County), Provision Company appeared to be destroyed by Florence.
But the restaurant owners said the damage looks worse than it actually is, Star News Online reported. They said they hope to be open by Friday if they can get the power back on. The equipment and furniture were moved out of the restaurant before the storm.
New Hanover County Damage
In New Hanover County, Wilmington was hit very hard. (You can read more details about Wilmington here.) Some of the damage included a hill of coal ash collapsing at Sutton Power Plant and running off into Sutton Lake, Star News Online reported.
A Family Dollar Store was looted, and charges were filed against five looters of a Dollar General on Saturday in a separate incident.
A county landfill in New Hanover County is open and accepting debris from residents.
And when a generator failed at Cape Fear Public Utility Authority treatment plant, about 5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into Cape Fear River.
Open stores include China Wok next to Food Lion.
Wrightsville Beach escaped without significant damage.
Pender County Damage
Pender County experienced a lot of damage, Star News Online reported. The roof was blown off the Tidewater Brewing Company (which was under construction.) Many trees were down, and some landed on houses and buildings, causing damage. Parts of I-40 appeared to be underwater on Saturday. Late Saturday night, tornado watches and warnings were still occurring.
On Saturday, Pender ordered mandatory evacuations for any residents living on Black River, Cape Fear River, or other creeks or streams, effective 4 p.m. on Saturday. There are four shelters at Topsail Elementary, Cape Fear Middle School, Malpass Corners Elementary School, and Burgaw Middle School (which is pet friendly.)
Surf City was damaged but not devasted, the mayor said.
Pender County schools will be closed all week because of the storm.
Craven County & New Bern Damage
New Bern in Craven County was hit hard by Florence. It was one of the cities hit hardest by Florence. Beloved statues, including a bear statue, were washed away, CNN reported. The city has a population of about 30,000 and during the storm, 455 rescues were needed. Rescue operations wrapped up on Saturday, NBC News reported.
Damage to homes in some neighborhoods was extensive. And the roof of Surf Wind Fire in New Born caved in because of water.
Some areas were flooded, including Lawson Creek Park and City Hall:
Damage was extensive in some areas.
Damage included boats scattered in the area.
Horry County Damage & Myrtle Beach
In Horry County, officials were assessing damage but were cautiously optimistic that hte area had weathered the storm on Saturday (including Myrtle Beach). However, there were concerns that rain might still be an issue, The New York Times reported.
The damage in the area was minor compared to other regions.
Rescue Requests & Updates
If you know about areas that were damaged but not listed in this story, let us and other readers know in the comments below. For updates or rescue information, see the Hurricane Florence Safety Check-In Facebook group here. The Cajun Navy is also discussing rescue requests here.
