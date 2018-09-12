When Will Hurricane Florence Hit Jacksonville, NC?

With Hurricane Florence veering toward the North Carolina coast, folks in Jacksonville, NC are wondering when they should expect the storm’s arrival.

According to the National Weather Service office that serves Jacksonville, hurricane conditions are expected there as early as Thursday night, September 13, 2018. Here is the extended forecast for Jacksonville, North Carolina. It projects possible hurricane conditions on Thursday night, Thursday, Friday, and Friday night. That prediction was as of September 12, 2018. Be aware that it’s just that: A prediction. Things could always change.

A state of emergency has been declared for Onslow County, which holds Jacksonville. Onslow officials said in a press release, “Hurricane Florence has recently upgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 4 hurricane and is projected to make landfall by Thursday night or early Friday morning. Onslow County Board of Commissioners has decided that due to the severe nature of the storm they are declaring a State of Emergency, and encouraging all Onslow County residents to evacuate and seek shelter west of Greensboro. In a meeting with Onslow County partners, government officials also decided that they would activate emergency shelters within the county. These shelters will act as a last resort shelter for residents who cannot evacuate the county.”

The Jacksonville website said that, as of early on September 12, 2018, there were voluntary evacuations for Jacksonville. “The Mayor of Jacksonville has announced a voluntary evacuation of the City and strongly urges residents and visitors to seek safe shelter in a community outside of the area. Hurricane Florence is predicted to be a significant storm with wind speeds of 140 mph and record setting rainfall. Storm surge is expected to be higher than ever experienced in Jacksonville,” the release said. “For those who remain in Jacksonville, a curfew will be issued so that emergency personnel can safely maneuver. Sightseeing after the storm is strongly discouraged. Those who stay should be prepared for a 3 to 4 day event. To prepare, you should:

have a supply of non-perishable food items and water

secure valuable documents in a waterproof container

expect to be without electricity for weeks

secure windows and outdoor furniture

City operations for non-essential services will close at noon on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.”

The voluntary nature of the evacuations could always change. You can check the city website here for updates.

You can see the National Weather Service page for Jacksonville, NC here.

#Florence could be one of the most destructive hurricanes since the 1950s! If you remain in an exposed area you will be risking serious injury or death. Please comply with local evacuation notices while you still can! Wed will be your last chance to safely. Follow @NCEmergency pic.twitter.com/yRsme9f5AU — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 11, 2018

See the main Hurricane Florence page for NWS here. The NWS Newport/Morehead office handles weather forecasts for Jacksonville, NC.

See updated spaghetti model sites here.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for #Florence from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. https://t.co/e8lmANKxBz pic.twitter.com/H8Ci0vlWG2 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

Get an hourly forecast for Jacksonville here, and read about Hurricane Florence evacuation zones here.

Jacksonville, North Carolina Extended Weather Forecast

We've been asked: "how big is #Florence?" Hard thing to quantify, but here are some numbers…

*Area of Tropical Storm force winds currently 300 miles wide

*Storm Surge Watches/Warnings stretch along 450 miles of coastline

*More than 5" of rain expected in a 570 mile-long swath pic.twitter.com/9V772jQfGx — NWS (@NWS) September 11, 2018

The National Weather Service had this forecast for Jacksonville as of September 12, 2018:

“Overnight

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northeast wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”