Hurricane Florence: Latest NOAA Updates from the National Hurricane Center for September 13

Hurricane Florence is nearing the southeast U.S. coast, and the National Hurricane Center is providing frequent updates about the storm’s movements. Here are details from the latest update from the NOAA as of September 13 at 11 a.m. Eastern. The next update will be at 5 p.m. Eastern, and an intermediate update will be at 2 p.m. Eastern. You can read the full updates on the NOAA’s website here.

Hurricane Florence’s Location, Coordinates & Movement

As of 11 a.m., Florence was located at 33.4 N, 75.5 W, about 145 miles (230 km) ESE of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 195 miles (315 km) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center noted the following at 11 a.m.: “Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.”

Hurricane Florence’s Wind Strength, Pressure, & Rainfall

The storm’s maximum sustained winds as of 11 a.m. are 105 mph (165 km/h), showing that the storm has decreased in strength quite a bit, but it is still a dangerous hurricane. NOAA notes: “Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.”

The storm’s minimum central pressure is 955 MB or 28.20 inches.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the center.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall, NOAA noted. In coastal North Carolina, this could be 20 to 30 inches, isolated up to 40 inches in some areas, which could lead to catastrophic flooding.

In South Carolina and other parts of North Carolina, rain could be 6 to 12 inches, isolated up to 24 inches.

Current Watches & Warnings

According to the National Hurricane Center, the following warnings and watches are in effect.

Hurricane Warning

South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

Albermarle and Pamlico Sounds

According to NHC: “A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

Hurricane Watch

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina

According to NHC: “A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.”

Tropical Storm Warning

North of Duck, North Carolina to Cape Charles Light, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

According to NHC: “A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.”

Storm Surge Warning

South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

According to NHC: “A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

Storm Surge Watch

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, SC

North of Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border

According to NHC: “A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.”

Additional watches and warnings may be issued, so stay tuned.

Additional Hurricane Discussions

The NOAA’s 5 p.m. update included some additional information worth noting.

“Data from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft along with satellite imagery and various intensity estimates indicate that Florence has weakened instead of strengthening. However, while the hurricane hasn’t strengthened in terms of peak winds, the inner-core and outer wind fields have continued to expand, resulting in an increase the cyclone’s total energy, which will create a significant storm surge event. The upper-level outflow remains impressive and is still expanding except toward the south.”

