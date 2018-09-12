Florence Power Outages: What Duke Energy Customers Need to Know

After a damaging storm, the big question is ‘When is my power coming back on?’ The lights have not gone out yet but it’s certain they will for millions in the Carolinas with Hurricane Florence moving slowly but surely toward the coast.

Duke Energy has been updating its website and sharing on social media the latest information about its plans for restoring power once it goes out. And Duke has a dedicated web page to update customers about when they can expect the lights to come back on.

Duke Energy estimates it will have “1 to 3 million power outages due to Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.”

For some, a power outage is an inconvenience, at best, and for others, life threatening at worst. People who require electrically-powered medical equipment for example would be particularity vulnerable.

And while living without electricity for a few days may be tolerable, for many, power will be out for weeks, federal officials say.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Office of Response and Recovery administrator Jeffrey Byard said without prevarication: “The storm is going to definitely knock out power for days into weeks.”

So, with widespread power outages as a result of Hurricane Florence anticipated, some lasting for weeks as has been reported, here’s what you need to know:

Duke Energy is Mobilizing Now, But Power Could be Out for Weeks Not Days

“The magnitude of the storm is beyond what we have seen in years,” said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy’s incident commander. “With the storm expected to linger, power restoration work could take weeks instead of days.”

Duke Energy says this will be the “largest resource mobilization ever for Duke Energy.”

“Despite our workforce, customers should continue to make plans for their homes and facilities,” said Fowler. “It’s important for people to know this is no ordinary storm and customers could be without power for a very long time – not days, but weeks.”

Here’s How to Report Your Power Outage. Don’t Assume the Utility Knows You’re Without Electricity

.@DukeEnergy SC state prez Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe briefs Gov. @henrymcmaster this morning on our extensive preps for #HurricaneFlorence at the state Emergency Ops Center near Columbia. pic.twitter.com/PNM2KxMVyy — Ryan Mosier (@DE_RyanMosier) September 12, 2018

The whole block is without power so the utility company knows that, right? Maybe not. Power companies find out there’s an outage when it’s reported.

So when the lights go out, let Duke Energy know right away by going online and visiting the Duke Energy website, or on your phone text OUT to 57801 or call the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766.

Check Duke Energy’s Facebook page and Twitter for updates.

The Duke Energy Power Outage Map is Updated Every 15 Minutes

The Duke Energy interactive, area-wide outage map shows where all the outages are. Customers can search by zip code, street address or can check entire towns, cities, counties, indeed, the entire Duke Energy coverage area.

It’s also the place the utility reminds people that they need to report their outages.

‘When Will the Lights Come Back On?’ How Duke Energy Restores Power

More than 20,000 people will be in place to attack restoration as soon as it’s safe to do so. Right now, 1,200 line workers, contractors and related support personnel from Florida are on their way to the Carolinas to help in Hurricane #Florence efforts. pic.twitter.com/8KIKn4mKWz — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 12, 2018

With Florence a day out, Duke Energy has more than 1,200 linemen already on the ground and it says there will be thousands of workers in place to get power back on once it goes out.

“More than 20,000 people will be in place to attack restoration as soon as it’s safe to do so. Right now, 1,200 line workers, contractors and related support personnel from Florida are on their way to the Carolinas to help in Hurricane #Florence efforts.”

Not unlike most power companies, Duke assess and repairs damage to transmission towers, power lines, and substations, then clears away downed trees and repairs poles and power lines and then, inspects and repairs any lingering service interruptions in neighborhoods.

Right now, line workers, contractors and related support personnel from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky are on their way to the Carolinas now to help in Hurricane #Florence restoration, as soon as the storm passes. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/t9pJmiDazS — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 11, 2018

“Restoring power after a massive storm can be extremely challenging for utility repair crews, as travel and work conditions can be impacted by high winds and widespread flooding – making repair work lengthy and difficult,” Duke Energy says.

“This will be a challenging time for our customers,” Fowler said. “As the storm approaches, we want them to remain safe and we appreciate their patience as Duke Energy works to restore damage.”