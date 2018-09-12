Will Hurricane Florence Hit Savannah, Georgia? When?

With Hurricane Florence now headed more squarely toward North Carolina in recent days, folks in Georgia are hoping they will be spared the worst of the storm’s wrath. That doesn’t mean that they won’t feel the effect of it though, as the monster storm heads toward the coast. In fact, the National Weather Service reported on September 12, 2018 that the threat to Georgia was increasing.

8 AM Wed Florence Update: Still a lot of uncertainty in the impacts from #Florence but the threat looks higher than yesterday even in GA. Continue preparations! Latest Briefing: https://t.co/k3OcQ1ZVar #scwx #gawx #chswx #savwx pic.twitter.com/JKLCPBdlV4 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 12, 2018

Will Hurricane Florence hit Savannah, Georgia? If so, when? Right now, despite the hurricane’s shifting, the National Weather Service is only projecting tropical storm conditions for Savannah, Georgia, not hurricane conditions. The hurricane remains volatile, however, and that could always change. Here’s the weather forecast for Savannah, GA:

The National Weather Service’s Charleston, SC office handles the weather forecasting for Savannah, Georgia. That office has this local statement on the hurricane (it includes the Savannah area):

“Southeast U.S. coast as a major hurricane. The latest forecast brings the center of Florence close to the southeast North Carolina coast Friday, then Florence could stall before drifting west or southwest this weekend. Regardless of the exact path, impacts will extend well away from the center and into southeast South Carolina and Georgia. The track could continue to shift farther south and west. If this occurs, the region within the Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch area could experience life-threatening storm surge inundationamaging winds and excessive rainfall. This includes areas between Edisto Beach and South Santee River, including Berkeley County. The watch could also be expanded farther south later today. Dangerous surf zone conditions will also continue on the beaches of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia at least through late week. The worst conditions are expected late Thursday night into at least Saturday, although potentially into Monday depending on the eventual evolution of Florence.”

Remember we have a detailed product available to view potential impacts from Hurricane #Florence for southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia call the Hurricane Local Statement. Find it here https://t.co/mWuDkr94Vx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 12, 2018

You can see spaghetti models for the storm here. Follow the NWS page for Savannah here. See an hourly forecast for Savannah here. (Again, it says Charleston because it’s handled out of the Charleston office.) See radar of the area here.

Savannah, Georgia Extended Weather Forecast

Given the westward/southward shift in the latest track, here are the latest graphics showing the total accumulated rainfall expected from Hurricane #Florence and the probabilities of Tropical Storm force winds (39mph +) reaching southeast SC and southeast GA. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Sazun29mio — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 12, 2018

As of September 12, 2018, this was the extended weather forecast for Savannah, Georgia from NWS:

Today (September 12, 2018)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”