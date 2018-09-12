Will Hurricane Florence Hit Surfside Beach, SC? When?

Hurricane Florence is headed for the Carolina coast, and is predicted to make landfall on Friday, September 14. The hurricane is a Category 3 storm, and is currently raging in the Atlantic Ocean, moving west northwest at 17 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Residents in the area can expect to see Tropical Storm conditions move into the area on Thursday. The wind speed will start to pick up and rain will start to fall, worsening into the evening. On Friday, Florence will be on land and hurricane conditions are possible across the eastern coast, which includes Surfside Beach.

High Winds & Heavy Rain Will Be Major Issues in Surfside Beach Through the Weekend

Wednesday night is predicted to bring about thunderstorms and light showers, with Tropical Storm conditions taking hold on Thursday. The chances of precipitation rise to 40% starting Thursday, and rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

Hurricane conditions will be possible starting Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted, as well as a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. EST. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Possible hurricane conditions for Surfside Beach will continue through Saturday night, at which point the chance of precipitation will be nearing 80%.

Tropical storm conditions will continue to Sunday, with showers mainly before 9 a.m. EST. The National Weather Service released a statement on Hurricane Florence which read:

Major Hurricane Florence continues moving ever closer to Cape Fear. Life-threatening storm surge inundation, catastrophic flooding rainfall, included prolonged significant river flooding, and extreme winds will accompany Florence as it moves into the area Thursday. These devastating conditions are expected to continue Friday and Saturday. Florence is expected to slow down late in the week, increasing the threat for extended extreme rainfall and flooding through the weekend.

According to an executive order signed by Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs, the town will be under a curfew imposed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. EST starting on Thursday. Those who are excluded from the curfew include police officers, firemen, doctors, and “such others as may be essential to the preservation of public order and immediately necessary to serve the needs of the people.”

Surfside Beach has also issued an executive order that bans anyone from going into the ocean as Hurricane Florence approaches. South Strand News reports that people who break the curfew are subject to arrest, and that only first responders will be exempt.