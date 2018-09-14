Hurricane Florence Video: Gas Station Nearly Crushes Car

Topsail Beach was one of the areas in North Carolina experiencing early damage from Hurricane Florence in the morning hours of September 14, 2018. One dramatic video showed the roof of a gas station wobbling right after a car drove near it. North Topsail Beach is located along the North Carolina coast.

NEW VIDEO: Vehicle nearly gets crushed by falling gas station canopy near North Topsail Beach, North Carolina #ncwx #hurricaneflorence #florence @BP_plc pic.twitter.com/YAIdcdGiMv — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) September 14, 2018

The gas station’s canopy completely collapsed.

"It's actually a little bit scary what I'm seeing behind me…that beach is now gone." Steve Harrigan reports from North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, as conditions begin to deteriorate with Hurricane Florence moving in. @foxnewsnight https://t.co/oPJXTBQqDl pic.twitter.com/Seuxp3Sukq — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 14, 2018

Some people lamented that they loved the area. “Especially seeing the areas we often visited and spent most of our time in like Jacksonville, Wilmington, topsail, wrightsville beach… etc. It was my home away from home. ☹️” wrote one Twitter user.

There’s Going to Be a Lot More Rainfall

Here is the 12 AM EDT update on Hurricane #Florence. Life-threatening storm surge is occurring in portions of eastern North Carolina. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/wrpzPD0r4Q — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

The problem is the rainfall was just beginning. This was the National Weather Service forecast for Topsail Beach, NC as of September 14, 2018:

“Overnight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. Strong and damaging winds, with a north wind around 65 mph, with gusts as high as 85 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Strong and damaging winds, with a northeast wind 70 to 80 mph becoming southeast 60 to 70 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 100 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.”

See the National Weather Service’s forecast page for Topsail Beach here.

The hazardous weather outlook from NWS for Topsail Beach read as follows on the evening of September 13, 2018:

“Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Wilmington NC

550 AM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

NCZ106-108-110-SCZ054-056-141000-

Coastal Pender-Coastal New Hanover-Coastal Brunswick-Coastal Horry-

Coastal Georgetown-

550 AM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…

…HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT…

…STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT…

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and

northeast South Carolina.

.DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

High Rip Current Risk.

Hurricane Warning.

Storm Surge Warning.

Flash Flood Watch.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

High Rip Current Risk.

Hurricane Warning.

Storm Surge Warning.

Flash Flood Watch.”