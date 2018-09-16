Gas Near Me: How to Find Stations with Gasoline in North Carolina After Florence

With the former Hurricane Florence still dropping copious amounts of rain in North Carolina after leaving extensive damage behind, temporary gas shortages will likely be experienced in some North Carolina cities like Wilmington and New Bern. What can you do if you’re looking for gas, and stations around you are out? There are a few options that can limit your travel time and help you find gas near you faster.

Use Gas Buddy Online or Via Mobile App

Gas Buddy is a gasoline availability tracker that works from crowdsourcing reports from other users, and it’s very popular right now. If you visit a station and find that it has fuel or it doesn’t have fuel, mark that online or in the app. You can use Gas Buddy online to track fuel availability here or by visiting tracker.gasbuddy.com/ It has mobile apps here, but to access gas availability, you’ll need to go to the amenities tab, scroll over, and choose “has fuel.”

Gas Buddy is a great app and people are marking stations as “no fuel,” “has fuel,” “no power,” or “unknown.” This can give you real-time updates about gasoline status as you need it. Just remember: if you’re using the map, you may not see all the locations until you zoom in closer. If you use the app, do everyone a favor and update it with the results you’ve found too.

Around 2:45 a.m. Eastern, Gas Buddy was listing most locations in Wilmington as having either no fuel and power, no power, or limited fuel options. (None were listed as a solid green “has fuel and power.”) That’s why it’s important to use the app.

Note: Some people have contacted Heavy in the past to share that GasBuddy doesn’t always update fast enough for them. If you’re really low on gas, you might call the gas station that GasBuddy shows has availability first, to make sure the information is up-to-date.

Use Waze to Track Gas Stations with Fuel

Waze also has a feature that lets you update gas prices at local stations, along with a button to tell others if a station is out of gas. The longer this feature is available and the more people use it, the more accurate it will be.To find the out-of-gas button, go to the lower right corner of the app where you send alerts. Click the gas prices option, and there will be an option to indicate that no gas is available. (Note: It’s not clear if this is available in all locations.)

Use NextDoor

If you’re staying put, then NextDoor can be an invaluable resource for finding gas in your neighborhood. You’ll have to prove your residency, usually with a credit card that uses your address. People on NextDoor typically share helpful information with their neighbors, including which gas stations have fuel.

Visit Online Communities

Sometimes you can get the best real-time information from online communities, such as those on Reddit. Try these to get started:

Do you have any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments below.

