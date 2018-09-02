Ghost Ship in Myanmar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In late August, fishermen in Myanmar were baffled when a massive ship, carrying no crew and no cargo, ran aground near Myanmar’s capital city Yangon. The rusty ship turned out to be the Sam Ratulangi PB 1600, a container ship built in 2001. But how did this huge, empty ship come to be washed up in Myanmar?

Here’s what you need to know about the ghost ship:

1. The Ship Flies an Indonesian Flag and Its Home Port is Jakarta

The site marinetraffic.com has information about commercial vessels all around the world. You can read more about the “ghost ship” — the Sam Ratulangi PB 1600 — here. And you can see a picture of the ship in better times — taken when it was docked in Singapore back in 2008 — here.

The Sam Ratulangi is a container ship and can carry up to 18247 tons of cargo. It measures 177.35 meters by 27.91 meters; its deadweight is 26510 tons. It was built in 2001 and is flagged to Indonesia; the ship’s home port is Jakarta.

2. Before Its Ghostly Appearance in Myanmar, the Sam Ratulangi Was Last Seen in 2009 in Taiwan

The site marinetraffic.com lists the Sam Ratulangi is “active” — but the ship has apparently not seen much use over the past decade. In 2008, someone took a picture of the vessel in Singapore. And in 2009, it was seen in Taiwan.

But since then, the vessel hasn’t been seen — or at least the sightings haven’t been recorded. That’s why it was so startling when the massive, empty container ship suddenly appeared off the coast of Myanmar last week.

3. Officials Say a Tug Called the Independence Was Taking the Ship to Bangladesh to be Destroyed

After an investigation, officials determined that the Sam Ratulangi was not, in fact, being manned by a ghost crew. They decided that it was, in fact, being pulled by a tugboat called the Independence.

The Burmese Navy found the Independence about 50 miles off Myanmar’s coast this week. It was carrying a crew of 13 Indonesian nationals. The crew members confirmed that they had been towing the container ship since August 13, and that they were heading towards a factory in Bangladesh where it would be taken apart to see if any of its parts could be salvaged and re-used. But the crew decided to cut and run after severe storms damaged the cables that had attached the Sam Ratulangi to the tug. That’s when the vessel started to drift, eventually ending up in Yangon.

4. The Ship’s Crew Abandoned it When They Hit a Storm Near the Yangon River

It’s not known yet how many people were aboard the Sam Ratulangi when it ran into storms in the Yangon River. But the ship was getting towed by a tugboat called the Independent, which was hauling it to Bangladesh to be dismantled and used for spare parts.

In all likelihood, just a skeleton crew was aboard the container ship while it was being towed. The ship was attached to the tugboat with two cables. The Independence left Jakarta on August 13, towing the ship towards Bangladesh. But when a storm hit, the cables were snapped and the crew of the tugboat decided to abandon the Sam Ratulangi. That vessel drifted until it eventually entered the Bay of Marbutan, near the coast of Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon. Fishermen in Myanmar eventually discovered the ship when it ran aground last week.

5. Un-seaworthy Ships Are Often Taken to the Port of Chittagong in Bangladesh

The Sam Ratulangi was heading for a boat-breaking factory in Chittagong, Bangladesh when everything went wrong. Once ships outlive their usefulness and are no longer sea-worthy, they are typically dismantled so that any useful parts can be salvaged. Bangladesh is known for its boat-breaking industry, and hundreds of ships are taken apart in Chittagong every year. Critics have said that the industry is poorly-regulated that poses dangers for the workers involved.