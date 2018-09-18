Glenn Allen Casdorph: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glenn Allen Casdorph was facing charges after police said he beat his mother over the head with a spatula. The West Virginia had reportedly been huffing spray paint beforehand, an activity police say he has a history of doing.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Glenn Casdorph Was Holding a Steel Bar and Had Spray Paint On His Face When They Arrived on Scene

Court records say a St. Albans man known for huffing spray paint is charged after he was accused of beating his mother in the head with a spatulahttps://t.co/DEgqyvFqXh — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) September 17, 2018

The incident happened September 13 in St. Albans, West Virginia, which is about 12 miles of state capital Charleston. Officers from the St. Albans Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence at the home.

WCHS-TV reported that when officers arrived, 30-year-old Casdorph was sitting in the front yard holding a large steel bar. His face was covered with silver spray paint, which remained evident in his mugshot. Officers told local reporters that they have had several encounters with Casdorph in the past and said they have caught him huffing spray paint on other occasions.

Police arrested Casdorph, and he was later booked into the South Central Regional Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.

2. Robin Casdorph, The Victim’s Mother, Said Glenn Had Beaten Her Over the Head With a Spatula

Police found Robin Casdorph inside the house, bleeding from her head when they arrived. She had attempted to wrap her head with gauze to stem the blood.

She told them that her son, Glenn Casdorph, had attacked her. He had allegedly used a heavy-duty spatula. Robin did not go into detail about what might have triggered the beating.

Robin Casdoprh was eventuality taken to a hospital to be checked out. According to WOWK-TV, she was talking to the medics and appeared to be doing ok.

3. Glenn Casdorph Faces a Charge of Malicious or Unlawful Assault

Glenn Allen Casdorph was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 20. A clerk from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court confirmed to Heavy that Casdorph was being represented by a public defender.

The court also confirmed that Casdorph is facing a charge of malicious or unlawful assault. Malicious assault is defined under West Virginia law as “maliciously shooting, stabbing cutting, wounding, or causing serious bodily injury to another person with intent to maim, disfigure, or kill the other person.” If convicted, it is punishable with a maximum 10 years in prison.

Unlawful assault is a step down. It means that the person did not intend serious harm or death. The maximum punishment is five years behind bars if convicted.

4. Glenn Casdorph Reportedly Has a History of Becoming Violent After Huffing Spray Paint

Glenn Allen Casdorph was known to the local authorities before the incident involving his mother. In 2015, he was arrested after reportedly threatening a police officer.

Casdorph was caught huffing spray paint in a field in March of 2015, according to WSAZ-TV. Citing the criminal complaint, Casdorph reportedly had gold spray paint on his mouth and nose at the time. The complaint also included Casdorph’s alleged nickname for himself: “Casdorph the Destroyer.”

Casdoprh was accused of trying to kick the police officer during the arrest. He also allegedly threatened to kill the officer once he was released from jail. He was charged with three misdemeanors: battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, and breathing, inhaling or drinking intoxicating compounds.

5. Huffing Spray Paint is a Misdemeanor in West Virginia

Glenn Allen Casdorph was arrested and charged for allegedly beating his mother with a spatula. But he could also have faced charges for allegedly huffing spray paint.

West Virginia classifies that activity as a misdemeanor. The charge is “Breathing, inhaling, or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.” The punishment is a maximum of 60 days in jail and a fine of $100.

Huffing spray paint can result in various physical problems. According to the National Institutes of Health, potential health issues from inhaling toxic fumes include:

• Weakened immune system

• Damage to the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys

• Brain damage

• Blackouts or put the person into a coma

• Sudden sniffing death

READ NEXT: Hunting Guide Killed By Grizzly Bears in Wyoming