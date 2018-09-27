WATCH: Chuck Grassley Interrupts Dianne Feinstein as She Introduces Christine Ford

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley started off Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on a bit of a rough note as he interrupted Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein as she attempted to introduce Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school in Maryland. Grassley is the committee’s chairman and Feinstein is the ranking Democrat. You can watch video of the moment below:

Chuck Grassley is burying Republicans with his mouth as he gets defensive and interrupts Sen. Dianne Feinstein's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Q3LPgNfi19 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 27, 2018

The interruption came after Grassley had given his opening statement. As Feinstein began her statement, she said, “But before you get to your testimony, and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it’s important to make sure that you’re properly introduced.” Grassley then interjected, saying, “By the way, I was going to introduce her, but if you want to introduce her, I’ll be glad to do that. But I want you to know I didn’t forget to do that just as she was going to speak.” Feinstein then responded, “thank you,” and went on to read Ford’s resume.

