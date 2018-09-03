Gunfire Reported at Del Mar Race Track

Shots fired at Del Mar….. I don’t know what’s going on … 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZYGyhmZN19 — OTMB (@OnTheMarcBets) September 3, 2018

Gunshots rang out at Del Mar race track in Del Mar, California on Sunday evening, as the races were wrapping up for the day and crowds were starting to show up for an Ice Cube concert. The gunfire caught everyone off-guard and created panic and confusion at Del Mar.

The announcer — in the middle of giving a moment-by-moment description of the horse race — announced the gunfire live and on air. You can hear that in this clip, here.

As the horses are mid-race, the announcer suddenly yells, “there’s gunfire at the track. There’s gunfire at the track.”

A sudden thumping noise can be heard, although it’s not clear whether that’s the sound of something falling over or the sound of bullets.

As the Races Drew to a Close, One Man Took Out His Gun and Opened Fire — But Police Quickly Subdued Him

Initial reports on social media were conflicting. There were some reports that a police officer had been shot by a man who suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

But witnesses later told media that in fact, the suspect had taken out a gun and fired it three times in the air. Police officers rushed to the scene and tased him; he fell to the ground. Witnesses believed that he had died, but it’s not clear what his condition actually is.

You can see video of the police working to resuscitate him here:

@nbcsandiego @fox5sandiego @sdut – warning they are trying to resuscitate the gun shot victim at Del Mar racetrack. Crazy to see cops have to pull guns at racetrack gates pic.twitter.com/ETc7i3PXQz — Aaron Dumas (@Calijamaican) September 3, 2018

The Gunshots Caused Fear and Confusion in the Crowd, But Police Response Was Instantaneous

Witnesses were initially frightened and confused, and rumors were swirling around. You can read some of their tweets here:

@ the del mar fairground and some guy just started open fire. only one person got shot. i’m okay. the police caught the guy. i could’ve fucking died. i almost had a anxiety attack. fuck your gun. we need change NOW. none of us are safe. #GunControlNow — fuck your guns (@fvckinendme) September 3, 2018

Was watching final race at Del Mar when shots rang out. Was leaving and outside main gate police and fire personnel went into action. Guns drawn. Then massive response of law enforcement still continuing. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2018

Reports from the scene said that several police vehicles had arrived and that people were “ducking for cover” inside the paddock.

Trying to figure out what’s going on at Del Mar. There are several police vehicles outside the entrance and people were ducking for cover in there paddock area right after the last race. — Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) September 3, 2018

Police responded very quickly, subduing the shooter almost immediately. It is not yet clear what his condition is.

You can see a photo, here, of police setting up a perimeter around the track:

Police setting up a perimeter around the main entrance at Del Mar pic.twitter.com/MbQLYDnYwb — Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) September 3, 2018

The Shots Were Fired As the Races Were Ending and a Crowd Was Arriving for an Ice Cube Concert

Reports say that the Ice Cube concert has now been cancelled.