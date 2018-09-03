Gunfire Reported at Del Mar Race Track

Gunshots rang out at Del Mar race track in Del Mar, California on Sunday evening, as the races were wrapping up for the day and crowds were starting to show up for an Ice Cube concert. The gunfire caught everyone off-guard and created panic and confusion at Del Mar.
The announcer — in the middle of giving a moment-by-moment description of the horse race — announced the gunfire live and on air. You can hear that in this clip, here.
As the horses are mid-race, the announcer suddenly yells, “there’s gunfire at the track. There’s gunfire at the track.”
A sudden thumping noise can be heard, although it’s not clear whether that’s the sound of something falling over or the sound of bullets.
As the Races Drew to a Close, One Man Took Out His Gun and Opened Fire — But Police Quickly Subdued Him
Initial reports on social media were conflicting. There were some reports that a police officer had been shot by a man who suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire.
But witnesses later told media that in fact, the suspect had taken out a gun and fired it three times in the air. Police officers rushed to the scene and tased him; he fell to the ground. Witnesses believed that he had died, but it’s not clear what his condition actually is.
You can see video of the police working to resuscitate him here:
The Gunshots Caused Fear and Confusion in the Crowd, But Police Response Was Instantaneous
Witnesses were initially frightened and confused, and rumors were swirling around. You can read some of their tweets here:
Reports from the scene said that several police vehicles had arrived and that people were “ducking for cover” inside the paddock.
Police responded very quickly, subduing the shooter almost immediately. It is not yet clear what his condition is.
You can see a photo, here, of police setting up a perimeter around the track:
The Shots Were Fired As the Races Were Ending and a Crowd Was Arriving for an Ice Cube Concert
Reports say that the Ice Cube concert has now been cancelled.