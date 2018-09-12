Gunman Opens Fire at Funeral in Baltimore County

Police in Baltimore County, Maryland were investigating after a gunman opened fire at a funeral. The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 12 at Mount Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne, which is about 8 miles south of Baltimore.

At least one person was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two additional people were hospitalized, one in serious condition. Officials said the third person was suffering chest pains.

#BREAKING surveillance video captures the moments gunfire erupts during a funeral at Mt Zion Cemetery in Landsdowne. You can see dozens of people running from the burial. At least one person shot. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/9v6qhLeUTE — Joy Lambert (@JoyLambert) September 12, 2018

Reporter Joy Lambert of WBFF-TV in Baltimore obtained surveillance video from across the street from the cemetery. In the far right corner, you can see the moment that the crowd of mourners took off running in one direction.

The nearby Lansdowne High School was temporarily put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted. Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

This is a developing story.