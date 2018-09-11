Will Hurricane Florence Hit High Point, NC? When?

Hurricane Florence is heading toward North Carolina’s coast, but when will the storm hit High Point, North Carolina?

Right now, the National Weather Service office for High Point, NC, which operates out of Greensboro, Piedmont Triad International Airport (KGSO), is warning of tropical storm conditions only. Be aware that could change as the hurricane shifts. Here’s the extended forecast for High Point:

Get the latest spaghetti model plots here. According to NCDOT, “The storm is expected to make landfall near Wilmington on Thursday with impacts starting Wednesday.”

“We face three critical threats from Florence: ocean surge along our coast, strong winds, and inland flooding from heavy rain,” Gov. Cooper said. “Wherever you live in North Carolina, you need to get ready for this storm now, and you need to evacuate if asked to.” You can see a listing of counties that ordered evacuations as of September 11, 2018.

You can see updated radar imagery for the High Point area here. See the hourly forecast here. It’s for Raleigh.

The NWS hazardous weather outlook for central North Carolina reports the following:

Hazardous weather is not expected on Tuesday. However, Wednesday through Monday, “Hurricane Florence is forecast to be a very powerful, major hurricane on its approach to the coast of the Southeast U.S. late Wednesday through early Friday. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into central North Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.”

According to the National Weather Service:

HURRICANE FLORENCE IS A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 STORM AND IS FORECAST TO REMAIN A MAJOR HURRICANE ON ITS APPROACH TO THE COAST OF THE SOUTHEASTERN U.S. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. THE ASSOCIATED RISK OF LIFE- THREATENING IMPACTS WELL INLAND INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING DAMAGING WIND, TORNADOES, AND PROLONGED, EXTREMELY HEAVY RAINFALL, IS INCREASING. EVERYONE IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND TO ENSURE THEIR EMERGENCY KITS AND HURRICANE PLANS ARE IN PLACE. MAKE A PLEDGE TO PREPARE NOW, COMPLETE AN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS PLAN, MAKE OR UPDATE YOUR EMERGENCY KIT, AND BE AN EXAMPLE BY SHARING YOUR PREPAREDNESS STORY WITH FAMILY, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, AND CO-WORKERS. BE SURE TO ACCOUNT FOR YOUR PETS, AS MOST LOCAL SHELTERS DO NOT PERMIT THEM. FINALLY, BE SURE TO PUT THE PLAN IN WRITING FOR YOU AND THOSE YOU

CARE ABOUT. THINGS YOU CAN DO BEFORE A STORM THREATENS INCLUDE ASSESSING YOUR HOME’S LANDSCAPING AND ASSESS THE THREAT FROM FALLING TREES. TRIM BACK ANY DEAD LIMBS AS WELL AS LARGE OVERHANGING BRANCHES. PICK UP ALL LOOSE OBJECTS AROUND THE HOUSE INCLUDING LAWN FURNITURE, GRILLS, AND POTTED PLANTS. LASTLY HAVE A PLAN OF WHERE TO SEEK SHELTER IN

YOUR HOME IF HIGH WIND THREATENS YOU. TALK WITH YOUR FAMILY AND LET EVERYONE KNOW WHERE YOUR PREDETERMINED SAFE ROOM IS IN YOUR HOME. INTERIOR HALLWAYS, CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS ARE THE SAFEST LOCATIONS. ALWAYS STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND EXTERIOR DOORS. INLAND FLOODING IS THE MOST DEADLY AND SERIOUS THREAT HURRICANES BRING TO INLAND AREAS OF NORTH CAROLINA. IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO DETERMINE IF YOU LIVE IN AN AREA AT RISK OF FLOODING. IF YOUR YARD OR NEARBY ROADS AROUND YOUR HOME FLOOD DURING ORDINARY THUNDERSTORMS, THEN YOU ARE AT SERIOUS RISK OF FLOODING FROM TORRENTIAL TROPICAL

RAINFALL. THOSE LIVING NEAR CREEKS, STREAMS AND DRAINAGE DITCHES SHOULD ALSO CLOSELY WATCH WATER LEVELS. REMEMBER, EXTREME RAINFALL EVENTS BRING EXTREME FLOODING TYPICALLY NOT EXPERIENCED IN THE PAST. DURING EXTREME EVENTS EVEN THOSE AREAS WHICH NORMALLY DO NOT FLOOD ARE AT RISK. ONE OF THE MOST DEVASTATING STORMS IN OUR STATE’S HISTORY, HURRICANE MATTHEW IN OCTOBER 2016, GENERATED RECORD FLOODING ACROSS MUCH OF THE COASTAL PLAIN OF NORTH CAROLINA, CLAIMED 28 LIVES, AND LEFT THOUSANDS HOMELESS AND ENTIRE TOWNS UNDER WATER.

IN SEPTEMBER 1999, SIMILAR INLAND FLOODING OCCURRED WITH HURRICANE FLOYD, WHICH CLAIMED 35 LIVES IN NORTH CAROLINA. OVERALL, MOST HURRICANE DEATHS OVER THE PAST 30 YEARS HAVE BEEN THE RESULT OF FLOODING, MANY OF WHICH HAVE OCCURRED IN AUTOMOBILES AS PEOPLE ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. ALWAYS STAY AWARE OF ROAD CONDITIONS AND MAKE SURE YOUR ESCAPE ROUTE IS NOT BECOMING FLOODED BY HEAVY RAIN OR IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOWING WATER; INSTEAD, REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. THE REASON THAT SO MANY PEOPLE DROWN DURING FLOODING IS BECAUSE FEW OF THEM REALIZE THE INCREDIBLE POWER OF WATER. A MERE SIX INCHES OF FAST-MOVING FLOOD WATER CAN KNOCK OVER AN ADULT. IT TAKES ONLY TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER TO CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES. THIS INCLUDES PICKUPS AND SUVS.

High Point, North Carolina Extended Forecast

645 am… Latest rainfall forecasts indicate 10-15 inches of rain is expected to fall from Hurricane Florence across eastern portions of NC with localized amounts approaching 20 inches. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/briVCgt3j4 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 11, 2018

This is the extended forecast for High Point, North Carolina, starting with September 11, 2018:

“This Afternoon

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Additional Forecasts and Information.”