Is Home Depot Open on Labor Day 2018? Deals & Hours

Labor Day 2018 arrives on Monday, September 3, 2018. It’s a national holiday, but that doesn’t mean that you will find Home Depot stores closed.

The answer is that, yes, Home Depot is open on Labor Day. In fact, Labor Deal is a big sales day for Home Depot because it offers a series of deals on the holiday. You can see some of those deals below. You can check you individual store’s hours here. The store locator for Home Depot provides hours for “today” for stores and shows that most Home Depots are holding regular hours on Labor Day. The hours can vary by location, but some Home Depots open as early as 6 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

You Can Find Labor Day Deals at Home Depot in 2018

Home Depot is offering Labor Day specials on everything from appliances like refrigerators to mulch. “Labor Day is not just the day off from work or school each September that signals the end of summer. It’s also a day we take as a country to celebrate our nation’s workers,” the store’s website reads.

“Here at The Home Depot, we know that you work just as hard to provide a great life for your family and a comfortable home to live it in. That’s why this year, we’re offering big savings on the brands you know and love, in one of our best Labor Day sales to date.”

The website continues, “Find everything you need for the perfect back-to-school barbeque, or get inspired for your next home improvement project, whether it’s painting your living room or installing a new washer and dryer. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it right here at The Home Depot’s big Labor Day event beginning September 1. Start shopping now!”

You can also find a listing of some of the deals at Home Depot – and also at Lowe’s – here.

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.